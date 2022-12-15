Why Prince Harry Blames U.K. Tabloid for Contributing to Meghan Markle's Miscarriage

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Deny "Untrue Narrative"

Prince Harry believes his wife Meghan Markle suffered a miscarriage after the stress she endured from the tabloids.

In Vol. II of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan released Dec. 15, the Duke of Sussex shared the impact Associated Newspapers had on his wife after the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline printed sections of a private letter Meghan wrote to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," Harry said. "I watched the whole thing."

While the 38-year-old said he doesn't "absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that," he described how detrimental the press intrusion was for his wife.

"Bearing in mind the stress that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy—how many weeks she was," he said, "I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."