Rebel Wilson Details "Emotional" and "Challenging" New Chapter as a Mom

Watch : Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate

Rebel Wilson's latest role is her favorite.

The Pitch Perfect alum recently reflected on the birth of her daughter Royce Lillian via surrogacy in November, sharing how she's balancing mom duties with her busy career.

"You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from that moment on, it was just amazing and so emotional," Rebel told Today Dec. 15. "It's really challenging. I have this big international career and I'm the breadwinner of my family—I like to think. So it's really challenging too, like, ‘Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?'"

The 42-year-old announced on social media Nov. 7 that she welcomed her first child, calling the baby girl a "beautiful miracle," writing on Instagram at the time, "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate."