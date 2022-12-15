Rebel Wilson Details "Emotional" and "Challenging" New Chapter as a Mom

Rebel Wilson's latest role is her favorite.
The Pitch Perfect alum recently reflected on the birth of her daughter Royce Lillian via surrogacy in November, sharing how she's balancing mom duties with her busy career.
"You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from that moment on, it was just amazing and so emotional," Rebel told Today Dec. 15. "It's really challenging. I have this big international career and I'm the breadwinner of my family—I like to think. So it's really challenging too, like, ‘Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?'"
The 42-year-old announced on social media Nov. 7 that she welcomed her first child, calling the baby girl a "beautiful miracle," writing on Instagram at the time, "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate."
"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," the Hustle star continued." Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."
And ahead of becoming a mom, the Isn't It Romantic star's loved ones were sure to celebrate her upcoming milestone, with Rebel's girlfriend Ramona Aguma, throwing her a baby shower.
"Rebel was surrounded by lots of love," a source exclusively shared with E! News in November. "They had tons of treats like cupcakes, eclairs and macaroons and one of the games was decorating bibs."