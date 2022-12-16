See the George Lopez Cast Reunite on Lopez vs Lopez's Holiday Episode

Watch : Lopez vs. Lopez Exclusive Sneak Peek

George Lopez is giving fans a nostalgic gift this holiday season.

The original cast of the actor's synonymous sitcom George Lopez will reunite on-screen on the Dec. 16 holiday episode of NBC's Lopez vs Lopez, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the TV family reunion.

Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia—who played George's wife Angie, mother Benny, friend Ernie and son Max on the ABC sitcom—make their Lopez vs Lopez entrance with gifts and food in hand as a surprise for George's ex-wife Rosie (Selenis Leyva), though their exact roles are unknown.

"This is the best gift ever," Rosie says as she hugs Constance's character in the sneak peek clip, after which George notes, "Yeah, and it didn't cost me nothing."

After thanking her former spouse, Rosie follows up with Constance's character by asking her, "Where's your husband?" And her response is nothing short of hilarious.