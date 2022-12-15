David & Annie: After the 90 Days Preview: See Annie & Her Brother’s Brewing Drama

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: After the 90 Days Exclusive Peek

No one wins when the family feuds.

In this exclusive clip from the Dec. 19 episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, David and Annie are back in Thailand in the hope of convincing Annie's brother Jordan to come to America. However, he didn't necessarily welcome the couple with open arms upon their arrival.

"When we arrived to my home, Jordan doesn't come greet us again," Annie explains in the sneak peek. "He's working on the motor bike and try keep himself busy. It kinda bring me back memory when he say he doesn't want to go to America."

In a flashback to a previous sibling moment, Jordan directly tells his sister he's "not ready" for the move.

Visibly distraught, Annie expresses her concern about Jordan's stance, saying, "You know, I'm really worry about, I think he still is in that mindset."

Later in the clip, the tension between the duo rises, as Jordan gives Annie the cold shoulder, to which he admits in a confessional, "I'm still mad at Annie from the last time we fought."

He continues, "I haven't really missed her much. I don't know what she could do to make me feel better."