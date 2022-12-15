RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Shares Insight Into Jen Shah's Final Days Before Sentencing

Jen Shah's fate will be decided in just a matter of weeks.
With the Bravo star's Jan. 6 federal fraud case sentencing quickly approaching, her friend and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Meredith Marks is sharing insight into her mindset going into the New Year.
"Jen is okay," Meredith exclusively told E! News on Dec. 14. "It's a lot, so anyone in her shoes would be struggling with a lot of different things. She obviously has a lot of variables being thrown at her well beyond her sentencing."
Meredith believes Jen hasn't really had a chance to defend herself amid her ongoing legal troubles.
"Usually we have a chance to speak out as it's airing, whether it's via social media or interviews or whatever," she continued, "and she really has not had that same chance. She's been on social a little bit, but she's really tried to stay off for the most part. So I think that it's been a very trying time because to go through this and feel like you don't have a voice on top of everything else that she's facing, it's overwhelming. She just tries to focus on the day to day as best she can."
Because Jen is facing a maximum of 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in July, Meredith admits she has "no idea" what RHOSLC season four might look like—but some new faces would definitely be welcome.
"Obviously, as we've seen, there is a kind of a divide [in the group], which is a shame," she said. "I'm hoping that we get some new blood in to mix it up a little bit and make things a little more cohesive because the way it is right now is just not vibing for me."
As for the season three reunion, which tapes this week, Meredith says she's not worried about rehashing this year's drama with her co-stars.
"We're all human beings we all make mistakes," she admitted. "I have no problem apologizing if I feel that I have made a mistake, and I have no problem standing behind the things I did if I don't feel they were mistakes."
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
