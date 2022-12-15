Josh Groban Sends a Message of Support to Céline Dion After Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Watch : Could There Be Another Celine Dion & Josh Groban Song Collab?

Josh Groban is supporting a dear friend.

While promoting his new special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, the singer reflected on his friendship with Céline Dion, who recently came forward after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disease in an emotional video message to fans.

"I owe so much of the beginning of my career to Céline and her kindness and her voice," he exclusively shared with E! News on Dec. 13. "She's an inspiration to so many of us. She's given so much love to the world and to so many of us that have been lucky enough to know her and work with her. We're just pouring that love back out to her and her family."

The two were first linked when Groban filled in for Andrea Bocelli during a rehearsal for Bocelli's 1999 Grammys duet with Dion of "The Prayer." After that, the singer appeared on The Rosie O'Donnell Show and Ally McBeal, both of which helped launch his career.