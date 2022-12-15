How Kate Hudson Feels About How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days Scene Going Viral on TikTok

Kate Hudson loves seeing Andie Anderson live on.
The Glass Onion actress recently reflected on How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' newfound popularity on TikTok—specifically the scene of her character singing Carly Simon's "You're So Vain"—sharing that it was her son who clued her into the social media frenzy.
"That was so much fun and I think that was ad-libbed, 'They'd be Ben's partner,'" Kate said in a Dec. 14 episode of Today. "A lot of that movie was me just going nuts. It was like getting in that character and then just going for it."
Nearly twenty years after the film's 2003 release Kate shared her excitement for how How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days continues to live on in younger generations.
"I love that that movie lives on with younger girls," she said. "On this movie in particular during press, so many young—now there's a new generation of journalists who would say 'Andie Anderson made me want to be a journalist.'"
The Almost Famous star added, "There was a very feminist twist to that movie and it really inspired young girls and that makes me so happy."
But for OG fans still hoping Kate and Matthew McConaughey may return for an eventual sequel, the actress hasn't closed the door on a follow up just yet.
"We both have the same feeling about it, if for some reason a great idea came across our desk and it read well, yeah I would totally revisit it," she said in a November episode of The Jonathan Ross Show. "I love working with Matthew."
Kate joked, "I don't know, I'm sure it would start with marital conflict. Or maybe, I have no idea. How to Lose a Husband in 20 Years?"
(E! and Today are part of the NBCUniversal family).