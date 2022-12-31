Breaking Down the Influencers Who Had Us Scrolling in 2022

Khaby Lame

In June, Khaby—known for his priceless reactions to complicated life hacks—overtook Charli D'Amelio to become the most-followed person on TikTok, racking up more than 142.9 million followers at the time (with his current count now sitting at more than 153 million)—and as any loyal TikTok user would know, he was able to do this without ever saying one word.

As for his unique approach, the content creator just wants to be straight forward.

"I came up with the idea because I was seeing these videos circulating, and I liked the idea of bringing some simplicity to it," Khaby told CNN in September. "I thought of a way to reach as many people as possible. And the best way was not to speak."

And as Khaby noted, he is privy to just how much social media users love his direct approach.

"They know I'm the one who solves problems, so they tag me or mention me," he told the outlet. "And they're like, ‘Khaby it's your turn, solve this problem because we need you.'"