Breaking Down the Influencers Who Had Us Scrolling in 2022

Without a doubt, these influencers slayed the online space this year—and we mean big slay.
As the year comes to a close, we're looking at our list (and yes, checking it twice) of the social media stars who kept us glued to our phones this year. Whether it was in the world of beauty, fashion, food or just plain ‘ol original content that had us locked in, there were plenty of standouts on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
Take for instance, TikToker Khaby Lame, who dethroned Charli D'Amelio as the most followed person on the social media platform (he has 153 million followers to her 148 million) without even having to say a word.
As for Charli, she had quite the whirlwind year, which not only saw the second season of her family's Hulu series, The D'Amelio Show debut (and land a season three renewal), but also her win on Dancing with the Stars.
But those aren't the only creators who had us under their influence. Keep scrolling to see all the notable ones of 2022…