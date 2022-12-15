TikTok Star Brunch With Babs Shares 6 Holiday Entertaining Hacks

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

Did your mom ever tell you the keys to holiday entertaining?

Well, let TikTok's Barbara "Babs" Costello give you some pointers. The social media star, a.k.a. Brunch With Babs, has grown a community of nearly three million followers by posting videos of her recipes, home hacks and motherly advice on the app. And now, she's revealing some of her best tips to E! News.

So sit back, grab some hot chocolate and let the self-proclaimed "internet mom/grandma you didn't know you needed" break down her recommendations.

Do Embrace Old and New Traditions: This season, Babs partnered with BRACH'S Candy Canes for its Sweetness Swap, where she and Macklemore traded ideas for holiday traditions during an Instagram Live.

So what are some things Babs year after year? "We have a ton of holiday traditions," she told E! News while promoting the brand partnership, noting it takes two years to establish a tradition. "We've been putting a wreath in every window at our house for years with a candle in those wreaths. When my kids were growing up, we put shoes out on the night of December 5 before the feast of St. Nicholas. We have a Christmas cookie day. We've gone Christmas caroling."