How the Survivor Season 43 Winner Made History In More Ways Than One

Watch : "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

Mike Gabler will go down in Survivor history—for more than one reason.

With his win during Dec. 14's Survivor season 43 finale, the heart valve specialist, 52, not only became the second-oldest person to ever win the game—only coming behind Robert "Bob" Crowley of Survivor: Gabon, who was 57 at the time of his win—but also became the first person to donate the entire $1 million prize to charity. The self-nicknamed "AlliGabler" will be donating his winnings to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and other psychiatric problems in honor of his father, Robert Gabler, a Green Beret.

Though Gabler had been telling cameras about his plan for days before final tribal council, he shared his intentions with his fellow castmates during the season's aftershow, filmed moments after his win.

"We're going to save lives and do something good," he shared with his tribemates in an emotional moment. "Season 43, all of us did this. A million dollars is going to them. We made history, guys."