Prince Harry Says Brother Prince William Screamed at Him Over His and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Deny "Untrue Narrative"

Prince Harry is reflecting on a major turning point in his relationship with brother Prince William.



In the second installment of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan—which dropped Dec. 15—Harry and his wife Meghan Markle recalled the royal family's reaction to their decision to step back from their duties in 2020.

As the Duke of Sussex explained, a meeting with his family took place at the Sandringham House shortly after the announcement, which he says invoked a notable response.

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father [King Charles III] say things that simply weren't true and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] quietly sit there and take it all in," Harry said. Referring to his grandmother, he added, "But you have to understand that from the family's perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things, her ultimate mission goal slash responsibility is the institution."

The Duke of Sussex also reflected on the impact he feels it had on his relationship with his older sibling.