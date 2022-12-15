Will Smith Reveals Why He and Emancipation Co-Star Ben Foster Didn't Speak for 6 Months of Filming

Watch : Will Smith Reveals What Rihanna REALLY Thinks of His New Movie

Will Smith and Ben Foster had a rather unexpected relationship while filming Emancipation together.

The King Richard actor looked back on the experience while hosting Red Table Talk for the first time in the Dec. 14 episode. Will revealed that he and Ben—who played slave hunter Jim Fassel alongside Will's enslaved character Peter in the Apple TV+ project—avoided each other the whole time, starting the first day on set when Will was thanking the background actors.

"I was giving my best Will Smith and Ben just walked past me, and didn't say nothing," Will said. "I was like, ‘Oh, he must not have seen me.' And then for six months, he didn't speak to me."

As Will explained, Ben didn't just refrain from speaking to him, but also from making eye contact and acknowledging him altogether. While some would find this rude, Will and Ben seemed to have a literal unspoken understanding of how this kept them in character.