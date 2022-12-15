BREAKING

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

This The Santa Clauses Season 2 News Will Make You Merry

Will The Santa Clauses be back next Christmas with a season two? Find out here!

By Alyssa Ray Dec 15, 2022 12:29 AMTags
TVChristmasDisneyCelebrities
Watch: The Santa Clauses Cast Talks Bringing Back Beloved Holiday Film

Bust out the eggnog, because The Santa Clauses is getting more episodes.

Disney+ confirmed Dec. 14 that a second season of the sequel series is in the works with Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell already set to reprise their respective roles of Santa Claus/Scott Calvin and Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin. The comedy, which follows the events of the original three The Santa Clause films, follows Scott as he grapples with the idea of retirement.

However, Scott's retirement plan didn't work out as his successor Simon Choksi (Kal Penn) became disillusioned by the job, resulting in Scott picking up the sack and becoming Santa Claus once more.

"This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions," Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. "Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

If that doesn't make you feel holly and jolly, we don't know what will.

For other renewal and cancelation news, keep reading:

Disney/James Clark
Renewed: The Santa Clauses (Disney+)

Tim Allen hasn't given up his Santa hat just yet! The Santa Clauses has been renewed for a second season.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Renewed: The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Get ready for another semester at Essex College! The Sex Lives of College Girls has been renewed for a third season.

Netflix
Canceled: Warrior Nun (Netflix)

Just a month after its season two debut, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun.

PBS
Ending: Sanditon (PBS Masterpiece)

Prepare for one last trip to Sanditon, as the British drama will end with season three.

Getty Images
Canceled: Step Up (Starz)

Step Up's third season, which saw Christina Milian taking over the role of Collette from the late Naya Rivera, will be its last on Starz.

NBC
Renewed: Quantum Leap (NBC)

NBC is leaping into a new season of the Quantum Leap reboot.

HBO
Canceled: The Nevers (HBO)

The Nevers has been pulled from HBO Max, confirming that the HBO series will not have a second season.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Canceled: Dangerous Liaisons (Starz)

Despite previously renewing the period drama ahead of its first season premiere, Starz has since reversed the renewal. Dangerous Liaisons is officially canceled.

HBO Max
Canceled: Love Life (HBO Max)

The love is gone at HBO Max, as the streamer has canceled Love Life.

Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski
Canceled: Minx (HBO Max)

HBO Max has canceled the sex positive comedy ahead of its planned second season.

HBO Max
Canceled: Legendary (HBO Max)

Legendary has been canceled after three seasons.

Hassen Salum/HBO Max
Canceled: Fboy Island (HBO Max)

Fboy Island will not have a third season at HBO Max.

HBO
Canceled: Los Espookys (HBO)

Los Espookys will not have a third season.

Netflix
Canceled: The Midnight Club (Netflix)

No more stories will be told at the Brightcliffe Home, as Netflix has canceled the Mike Flanagan-created drama.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Surface (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+'s psychological drama will be back with a new season.

Hulu
Renewed: Tell Me Lies (Hulu)

Tell Me Lies was renewed by Hulu on Nov. 29.

Francesca D'Angelo/HBO
Renewed: The White Lotus (HBO)

Pack your bags, because The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season on HBO.

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Ending: Hunters (Prime Video)

The hunt will end in 2023. That's right, Prime Video's Hunters series is ending in the new year.

Freeform/Vanessa Clifton, Freeform/Giovanni Rufino
Canceled: Everything's Trash (Freeform)

Everything's Trash will not have a season two on Freeform.

Netflix
Canceled: Partner Track (Netflix)

An open and shut case! Partner Track has been canceled at Netflix.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal
Renewed: The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Kelly Clarkson's syndicated talk show will run through 2025, NBCUniversal confirmed Nov. 7.

ABC
Ending: A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things is set for a fifth and final season on ABC.

Amazon
Ending: Carnival Row (Prime Video)

On Nov. 7, Prime Video announced Carnival Row will return for a second and final season Feb. 17.

Netflix
Renewed: The Watcher (Netflix)

We're sold on this news! The Watcher will have a season two on Netflix.

NETFLIX
Renewed: Monster (Netflix)

While there won't be a second season of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy will bring two more serial killer stories to life for new installments of Monster.

John Johnson/HBO
Canceled: Westworld (HBO)

After four seasons, genre-bending drama Westworld was canceled by HBO.

Netflix
Renewed: The Sandman (Netflix)

You aren't dreaming, Netflix confirmed that more episodes of The Sandman will be heading to the streamer.

Steffan Hill/Netflix
Canceled: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

Fate: The Winx Saga has been canceled after two magical seasons on Netflix.

Starz
Renewed: The Serpent Queen (Starz)

The Serpent Queen, starring Samantha Morton, has been renewed for a second season on Starz.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Content Services
Canceled: As We See It (Prime Video)

As We See It will not have a season two on Prime Video.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Trending Stories

1

Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

2
Breaking

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

3

Justin Timberlake Reflects on tWitch's “Heartbreaking” Death

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

2
Breaking

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

3

Justin Timberlake Reflects on tWitch's “Heartbreaking” Death

4

Look Back at Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Family Album

5

U.S. Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl's Wife Reveals His Cause of Death