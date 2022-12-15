This The Santa Clauses Season 2 News Will Make You Merry

Watch : The Santa Clauses Cast Talks Bringing Back Beloved Holiday Film

Bust out the eggnog, because The Santa Clauses is getting more episodes.

Disney+ confirmed Dec. 14 that a second season of the sequel series is in the works with Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell already set to reprise their respective roles of Santa Claus/Scott Calvin and Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin. The comedy, which follows the events of the original three The Santa Clause films, follows Scott as he grapples with the idea of retirement.

However, Scott's retirement plan didn't work out as his successor Simon Choksi (Kal Penn) became disillusioned by the job, resulting in Scott picking up the sack and becoming Santa Claus once more.

"This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions," Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. "Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."