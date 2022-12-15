Salma Hayek's Latest Red Carpet Look Is a Total Cinderella Fashion Moment

Watch : Antonio Banderas Talks Friendship With Salma Hayek

Purrfection.

Salma Hayek had her very own modern Cinderella moment at the premiere of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Dec. 13 at New York City's Lincoln Center. The actress floated down the red carpet in a shimmery, icy blue ballgown by Alexander McQueen. The dazzling dress featured a slightly pleated full skirt and a sheer bustier bodice, which was dripping with crystals, beads and sequins and included a matching sheer cap sleeves. (No word if she had glass slippers on underneath).

To complete the princess look, Salma added a sparkly pale blue statement ring. For her glam, the Frida star wore her dark tresses down, wavy and parted down the center and worked a smokey eye and deep pink lip.

In the new animated film, in theaters Dec. 21, Salma voices the character Kitty Softpaws, a street-savvy Tuxedo cat who is Puss' female counterpart and love interest, opposite Antonio Banderas.