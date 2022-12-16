Staying in This New Year’s Eve? Here’s Everything You Need To Ring in 2023

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'Tis the season to ring in the New Year from the comfort of your own home. Is it just us, or does going out on New Year's Eve often feel like it's not worth it? It has been a long year, we're tired, and we're so excited to welcome 2023 in our cozy pajamas with our besties at home.
If this sounds like your kind of night as well, you've come to the right place. We rounded up everything you need to have the best New Year's Eve celebration while staying in. Just because you're in sweats at home doesn't mean it can't be a party. This roundup is giving all the festively chill vibes.
From chic sweat sets and cozy blankets to plastic champagne flutes and party hats, scroll below for everything you need to have the coziest, most fun New Year's Eve celebration without having to leave your living room.
HyHousing 6 Oz Clear Plastic Champagne Glasses 16 Pack, Hard Disposable Plastic Champagne Flute Ideal for Home Daily Life Party Wedding Toasting Drinking Champagne (CF1-16)
Just because you're staying in doesn't mean you can't toast in style. To feel fancy without a sink full of glasses, these plastic champagne flutes are perfect for a NYE at home.
Women's 2 Piece Fleece Sweatsuit Outfits Long Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Sweatshirt Drawstring Jogger Pants Lounge Sets
Stylish and comfy? Consider us sold. This sweatsuit comes in 44 colors, so you can find your perfect look. The best part? You get the sweatshirt and pants for just $30.
NY Threads Women Fleece Shawl Collar Bathrobe - Plush Long Robe
With over 25,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews, we can't wait to watch the ball drop from our couch in this cozy robe.
Happy New Year Eyeglasses 2023 - Pack of 12, New Years Eve Party Supplies 2023 | Happy New Years Eve Glasses, 2023 Glasses New Years Eve | New Years Party Glasses for Happy New Year Decorations 2023
Everyone at your get-together can rock their own specific style of glasses with these fun $15 NYE party glasses.
Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket for Couch - Brown Thick Fuzzy Warm Soft Blankets and Throws for Sofa, 50x60 Inches
If it's a party of one or two, this sherpa blanket will keep you so warm and cozy you might sleep right through midnight.
Multicolor Party Hats (set of 8)
Make your night in feel like a celebration with these adorable party hats.
We're Not Really Strangers Card Game - an Interactive Adult Card Game and Icebreaker
Get to know your friends and family even better and build deeper connections with this card game that will keep your guests entertained while you wait for the ball to drop.
Women's Easy Crew
This crew is so comfy and cute, we'll have it on heavy rotation in 2023.
Cards Against Humanity
It's already a classic for a reason. Your guests will have so much fun playing Cards Against Humanity this NYE.