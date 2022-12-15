Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Hold Hands During Marvelous NYC Outing

The Winter Soldier is keeping warm with a Tudor this holiday season.
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were spotted holding hands while taking a walk with her dog Zeus in New York City on Dec. 14. The pair—who've yet to publicly address their relationship status—were dressed for the crisp weather in long black coats. Sebastian completed his look with a black beanie while Annabelle wore a light gray beanie, crossbody bag and black scarf.
The Pam and Tommy star, 40, first sparked dating rumors with the Peaky Blinders actress, 38, in May, when a photo of them kissing at Robert Pattinson's 36th birthday party surfaced online. The photo showed Annabelle kissing Sebastian's lower lip while her arms were wrapped around his neck, according to The Daily Mail.
The two then stepped out together at Hollywood hotspot Mother Wolf in June, according to Entertainment Tonight. And then in August, they were seen on a vacation in Greece amid Sebastian's 40th birthday celebrations, Us Weekly reported.
Annabelle most recently dated Chris Pine from April 2018 to March 2022. Prior to that, she was in a relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin from 2015 to 2017—and even provided backup vocals on the song "Up&Up" off the band's 2015 album A Head Full of Dreams.
Meanwhile, the Captain America: First Avenger star was previously linked to Jennifer Morrison, Margarita Levieva, and Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva. He also dated Glee alum Dianna Argon from 2011 to 2012 and his Gossip Girl co-star Leighton Meester in 2007.