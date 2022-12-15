Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Hold Hands During Marvelous NYC Outing

Watch : Sebastian Stan Is UNRECOGNIZABLE in BTS Shot of New Film

The Winter Soldier is keeping warm with a Tudor this holiday season.

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were spotted holding hands while taking a walk with her dog Zeus in New York City on Dec. 14. The pair—who've yet to publicly address their relationship status—were dressed for the crisp weather in long black coats. Sebastian completed his look with a black beanie while Annabelle wore a light gray beanie, crossbody bag and black scarf.

The Pam and Tommy star, 40, first sparked dating rumors with the Peaky Blinders actress, 38, in May, when a photo of them kissing at Robert Pattinson's 36th birthday party surfaced online. The photo showed Annabelle kissing Sebastian's lower lip while her arms were wrapped around his neck, according to The Daily Mail.

The two then stepped out together at Hollywood hotspot Mother Wolf in June, according to Entertainment Tonight. And then in August, they were seen on a vacation in Greece amid Sebastian's 40th birthday celebrations, Us Weekly reported.