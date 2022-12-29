TikTok Stars Julie and Camilla Lorentzen Expecting Baby

Julie and Camilla Lorentzen will soon be a fixture on #MomTok.
After all, the TikTok stars, who have been closely documenting their in vitro fertilization journey on the social media platform, are expecting their first child together. On Dec. 22, Julie in a video that she is "five weeks, four days pregnant" after undergoing more tests to confirm her pregnancy.
Julie first announced she's expecting in a Dec. 12 video, which showed herself and Camilla reacting to the baby news during a phone call with their IVF clinic. After receiving results from a blood test indicating that Julie is pregnant, the couple shared a kiss in celebration as Camilla said to her wife, "Hi mama!"
However, in a Dec. 14 video, Julie said her "day went to hell" when a new test didn't show the expected results of a pregnancy. "My pregnancy hormone was 100 on Monday and, since it doubles every day, it should've been over 200 today," she explained at the time. "This just isn't good. We called our doctors and they told us to come in."
Fortunately, a second blood test at the clinic confirmed that Julie is, indeed, pregnant. "Our embaby just had a slow start," she shared on Dec. 15, adding that she and Camilla were "still crying" tears of joy over the good news.
Julie and Camilla, who tied the knot in July during a romantic seaside wedding in Thailand, have been documenting their IVF journey since August. According to one of Julie's past vlogs, she and Camilla both underwent egg retrieval procedures, though only she moved forward with an embryo transfer. The initial transfer, Julie said, "unfortunately failed" and she underwent another embryo transfer in December.
"We were absolutely devastated, but determined to keep fighting to make our dream come true," Julie recalled in the Dec. 13 vlog, explaining that the second procedure was "definitely hard as all we wanted was our Christmas miracle."
So, how is Julie feeling now? In a TikTok video titled "FIVE WEEK UPDATE" and posted on Dec. 20, the influencer said her "symptoms have really started kicking in."
"I'm so nauseous," she added. "Also, my boobies are so sore and they've literally doubled in size, and I'm freezing cold all the time. I don't have a bump, but I'm really bloated."