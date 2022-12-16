Mary McCartney Reveals What It Was Really Like Directing Dad Paul McCartney in Documentary

Watch : Paul McCartney Did THIS Favor for Daughter in New Doc

Don't let me down, Sir Paul McCartney.

It's a thought that likely crossed Mary McCartney's mind when she agreed to interview her father for the Disney+ documentary titled If These Walls Could Sing. But when looking back on the impact of Abbey Road Studios, this father-daughter duo provided stories that will be music to your ears.

"I just learned so many things that I didn't know," Mary told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I didn't realize the diverse range of music that had been recorded there."

After creating what she describes as a "calm and conversational" environment for her subjects, Mary sat down with Paul and other members of The Beatles to discuss how some of their biggest hits came to be. Slowly but surely, things would come together, resulting in a special documentary.

"I was very lucky," Mary said. "I had a reference point historically where he could give me little nuggets of information about Abbey Road when I was researching it."