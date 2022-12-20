Captain Lee Rosbach's Fate on Below Deck Revealed

Is Captain Lee Rosbach jumping ship forever?
After the longtime Below Deck star announced he's leaving the season 10 charter due to ongoing nerve issues affecting his ability to walk, his fate on the hit Bravo series was revealed on the Dec. 19 episode.
"My mind's there, my heart's there, my body just won't cooperate," he told the crew. "I've never quit, and this time I have to."
After revealing he already had his ticket to fly home later that day to get medical treatment, he cheered everyone up by informing them it's a roundtrip ticket.
"I'm gonna go back to the States, get this straightened out, and as soon as I do I'll be on the first plane back here," he shared before jokingly adding, "and I'll tell whoever is on board to get the f--k off. I apologize. I probably overstayed longer than I should have, but I'm pretty f--king stubborn."
"It's the right decision," Lee explained in a confessional. "I am no longer and asset, I am a liability now for the crew. I'm going to hold them back and that hurts, it cuts me right to the core."
But the Below Deck firsts didn't end there. In a shocking twist, the relief captain stepping in to fill his shoes in his absence was none other than Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn!
"Captain Lee and I go way back, so when I heard Captain Lee's situation, I felt terrible," Sandy explained after boarding the St. David to relieve Lee of his duties. "Who wants to leave because you can't physically do it? My hope is that Captain Lee feels supported. I'm here to take care of his boat and his crew until he comes back."
Upon his emotional departure, which left many crew members in tears, Lee explained the situation was equally painful for him in more ways than one.
"I can't tell you how hard it is," he admitted. "It's just like an emptiness that I've never known. I will put in the work, I will deal with the pain. I am going to come back and finish what I started."
Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)