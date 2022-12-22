Sex Ghosts, Eating Poop and More: The Wildest Celebrity Confessions of 2022

Watch : SALTIEST Celebrity Clapbacks of 2022

The truth will set you free, but when it comes out of the mouths of stars, it can lead to some pretty wild confessions that we did not see coming.

And in 2022, celebrities like Mila Kunis, Jana Kramer and Joy Behar weren't afraid to come clean on a variety of subjects, ranging from risqué encounters with the paranormal to why asparagus might've ruined their romance with a future People's Sexiest Man Alive. The secrets don't stop there: Who knew what lengths a certain reality television star would go to for a more youthful appearance? Which Saturday Night Live alum did Britney Spears not know?

Jenna Bush Hager also revealed one racy fashion secret, and Kim Kardashian wasn't afraid to open up about her love life to grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.

And then there's the celeb couple (and their children!) who embrace an open-door bathroom policy at home. (Hey, everybody poops.)