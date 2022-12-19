We’re Spending Cozy Season Wrapped in This Bathrobe With Over 25,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It's cozy season, so we're on the lookout for anything soft, warm, and comfy. Is there anything worse than standing in a hot shower and knowing you're going to have to step back out into your cold bathroom once it ends? Well, if we have a fluffy robe waiting for us on the other side, that transition is a whole lot less uncomfortable.
Whether you're in need of a self-care gift for yourself or you want to give the gift of relaxation and warmth this holiday season, this comfy $23 robe from Amazon is just what you need to get through these next few months of cold weather.
The best part? This robe has over 25,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so you can be confident in your cozy purchase. We can't wait to binge-watch our favorite show this weekend wrapped in this robe. Scroll below for luxurious warmth and comfort.
NY Threads Women Fleece Shawl Collar Bathrobe - Plush Long Robe
With over 25,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, a price point at just $23, and available in 13 colors, we think this robe will be the perfect addition to your winter lounge wardrobe. Whether you're working from home or binge-watching your favorite Netflix show all weekend long, this robe will bring lots of warmth and comfort this holiday season.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"I absolutely love my new robe, it's the softest one I've ever had and very warm. My skin is very sensitive so I was concerned about getting a robe that might chafe but I needn't have worried. It is going to be a luxury to wear it this winter."
"I researched all the woman's robes on Amazon and found this one to be the best price. Fortunately, I was also able to purchase it on Prime Day. It is made well and is very soft and comfortable. I love the burgundy color and the trim around the collar and cuffs and edge. Since I am a sewer I can honestly say they did an incredible job."
"Came across this robe while searching for a warm but light in weight one for my mom. I ordered a smaller size for her but wanted mine to fit longer. Even in a large it is still light but toasty warm. I can double wrap the front and it is ankle length on my 5' 2" frame with good pockets. It has loops for the belt which is extra long. I could have easily worn a medium though I wear size 10-12 normally. The Plum is a rich purple color, very nice."
"I sent this to my daughter at college and she lives in it! Every time we FaceTime she has the robe on. She says it's the comfiest thing she's ever owned."
"I am 5'10 and was afraid it was not going to fit, I ordered up 1 size and this robe feels so soft and so warm. I love it. I will order from this company again."
"I absolutely love this robe, I want another one in different colors it's so soft and it's nice and long. absolutely one of the best I've ever bought!!!"
"This bathrobe is so soft and comfy. It's like the luxury robes they have the hotel robes. I ordered mine in white and I absolutely love it. Buy it!"