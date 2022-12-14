Dick Van Dyke Spotted on Rare Public Outing Ahead of 97th Birthday

Dick Van Dyke is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!
The Dick Van Dyke Show star was spotted out and about running errands in Malibu, Calif. on Dec. 9, just days before his 97th birthday on Dec. 13. As seen in video published by The Daily Mail a reporter wished him a happy birthday and asked him what the secret to his long life was.
"Well, if I'd known I was going to live this long, I'd have taken better care of myself," the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star said, before noting that he doesn't know what the secret to his long life is. He added, "Well, I don't know, all my friends are dead, so I'm not going to complain!"
Before Van Dyke continued on with his day, the reporter asked him if he would hear from his Mary Poppins co-star Julie Andrews on his birthday. After commenting that he didn't know where she was these days, he stopped, looked up and said, "That's right, she's still alive."
The exchange showed showed off Van Dyke's iconic sense of humor as he nears his 100th year of life. His career has spanned more than 70 years and is still going strong. He appeared in 2022's The 90s Club, voiced Hopscotch the Sasquatch in two 2020 episodes of the Showtime series Kidding and also appeared as Mr. Dawes, Jr. in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns.
In fact, Mary Poppins Returns was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2019, prompting the actor to quip, "I get a good picture every 50 years."
When Giuliana Rancic asked him what made that awards show and red carpet so special, he said, "That I'm alive and able to be here."
And, referring to the red carpet, he said, "This is a nuthouse."