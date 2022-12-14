Where Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Stands Amid GMA3 Hiatus

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have no plans to call cut on their relationship just yet.
As the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts remain off the air pending an internal investigation regarding their rumored relationship, a source close to the situation shed light on where they stand, telling E! News, "They are still very much together."
The update on their relationship status follows a Dec. 12 memo, obtained by E!, sent to staffers from ABC News president Kim Godwin.
"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here," Godwin wrote in the note, adding that the network plans to have a "rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."
She added, "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."
Robach and Holmes have not appeared on the Good Morning America spinoff since Dec. 5. ABC News reporters Gio Benitez, Stephanie Ramos and DeMarco Morgan are among those who have temporarily stepped in amid their absence.
Speculation of the journalists' behind-the-scenes romance was first surfaced after several photos of the pair looking cozy in Upstate New York were published by the Daily Mail on Nov. 30. Shortly after, Robach and Holmes—who are married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively—deactivated their Instagram accounts.
Though they have yet to directly speak out about the news, they have made subtle hints about it. For instance, on the Dec. 3 episode of GMA3—before they were pulled off air—Holmes joked it had been "a great week." To which Robach responded, "Speak for yourself."