Where Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Stands Amid GMA3 Hiatus

Watch : GMA3 Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Hiatus - NEW DETAILS

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have no plans to call cut on their relationship just yet.

As the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts remain off the air pending an internal investigation regarding their rumored relationship, a source close to the situation shed light on where they stand, telling E! News, "They are still very much together."

The update on their relationship status follows a Dec. 12 memo, obtained by E!, sent to staffers from ABC News president Kim Godwin.

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here," Godwin wrote in the note, adding that the network plans to have a "rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."

She added, "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."