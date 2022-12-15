How Charlie Hall Drew On His Real-Life College Experience for Sex Lives of College Girls

Charlie Hall is headed back to school.
The Single Drunk Female alum took on a very different role in season two of Sex Lives of College Girls, where he played uptight biology student Andrew. Now, the actor is revealing if he took inspiration from any of his fellow students at Northwestern University, where he graduated in 2019.
"I don't think I took inspiration from anyone in particular, but I will say that I did have to definitely draw from the college experience," Hall exclusively told E! News. "Andrew's approach to school and Charlie's approach to school are quite different, and so being at a school where people obviously take academics really seriously, it was easy to pull from that."
While Hall added that he "never met anyone who was an outright d--k" like Andrew, he noted that "there were things that were close, and there's an intensity about him that I think you can find that a place like Northwestern."
But all that doesn't dampen the pride from Hall's fellow Wildcats. The actor, who was a walk-on on the Northwestern men's basketball team, said he's had a fair number of DMs from his teammates about the love story between Andrew and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott).
"They are stoked and also love making fun of me," he shared. "When you do something where you're in the public eye, it's easy to be made fun of, and so I am constantly getting grilled, no matter what I do—if it's Sex Lives or anything else. They've definitely reached out and been like, 'Why are you such a d--k? What the hell?' I would expect nothing less."
Ultimately, Hall noted that there's no rivalry between Northwestern and Essex College, since the experiences were "very different" (a.k.a. no Theta strip shows).
And while the TikTok star teased that the season's final episodes hold "potential embarrassment" for Andrew, he hopes his character won't be transferring anytime soon—especially since Hall himself is a fan of the series.
"I'm definitely hoping I can [return]," he said of coming back for season three. "I'll literally be a background actor if they ask me to. I'll do absolutely anything, 'cause I think the show is so wonderful and I think Mindy [Kaling]'s such a genius and all those girls are so awesome. I'll literally walk across the quad if I have to, just in the background. I'll do that!"
Season two of The Sex Lives of College Girls is now streaming on HBO Max.