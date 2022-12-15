How Charlie Hall Drew On His Real-Life College Experience for Sex Lives of College Girls

Watch : Charlie Hall Assumes Joe Biden Is a Secret Fan of THIS Show

Charlie Hall is headed back to school.

The Single Drunk Female alum took on a very different role in season two of Sex Lives of College Girls, where he played uptight biology student Andrew. Now, the actor is revealing if he took inspiration from any of his fellow students at Northwestern University, where he graduated in 2019.

"I don't think I took inspiration from anyone in particular, but I will say that I did have to definitely draw from the college experience," Hall exclusively told E! News. "Andrew's approach to school and Charlie's approach to school are quite different, and so being at a school where people obviously take academics really seriously, it was easy to pull from that."

While Hall added that he "never met anyone who was an outright d--k" like Andrew, he noted that "there were things that were close, and there's an intensity about him that I think you can find that a place like Northwestern."