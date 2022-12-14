BREAKING

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40
Exclusive

Gwen Stefani Reveals Her and Blake Shelton's Sweet New Hobby and New Year's Resolution

By Paige Strout Dec 14, 2022 9:50 PMTags
TVGwen StefaniE! NewsExclusivesCouplesBlake SheltonThe VoiceShowsCelebritiesCamila CabelloEntertainmentThe Year InNBCU
MON-THURS 11:30 PM
Watch: The Voice Coaches Share New Year Resolution & More

The start of a new year brings with it second chances.

And a second chance is exactly what Gwen Stefani is hoping for when it comes to her and husband Blake Shelton's latest leisure activity.

"I think my resolution's gonna be to make sure that I educate myself more on gardening because that's my new hobby with Blake," she exclusively shared on the Dec. 13 episode of E! News. "And we had a failed gardening year this year. I mean, we had a lot of things against us."

As the 53-year-old explained, "There was a drought, so that happened. But, we are gonna get smarter and we're gonna have some success next year."

Gardening success is something Blake—who is stepdad to Gwen's sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—is definitely looking forward to, as he jokingly added, "I could sure use the food, I'll tell you that."

photos
Gwen Stefani's The Voice Looks

As for Blake's personal 2023 resolution? "My New Year's resolution is to have Camila [Cabello] and John [Legend] compete against each other on Barmageddon," he shared. And lucky for him, both of the country star's fellow The Voice coaches said they'd be down to compete on his new USA Network show.

Perhaps The Voice cast member with the most unexpected New Year's goal is Camilla. She told E! News, "My New Year's resolution, one of mine, is to play more sports," to which Blake questioned, "Even more than you do now?"

Trae Patton/NBC

"It's not a joke. I really enjoy playing sports," Camila continued, adding that she recently tried her hand at pickleball for the first time.

"I thought it was really fun and it brings me a lot of happiness," the "Havana" singer shared. "It feeds that competitive fire in me. It gets my rage out. It's just fun, so I want to do more of that.

Hear more from The Voice stars—including Gwen teasing her upcoming New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas—in the full clip above.

Tune in to E! News tonight at 11:30 p.m. for more of today's entertainment stories.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

2

Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

3

Justin Timberlake Reflects on tWitch's “Heartbreaking” Death

Watch E! News Mondays through Thursdays at 11:30 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

2

Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

3

Justin Timberlake Reflects on tWitch's “Heartbreaking” Death

4

U.S. Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl's Wife Reveals His Cause of Death

5

John Stamos' Son Is All Grown Up And Making Us Say Have Mercy