Gwen Stefani Reveals Her and Blake Shelton's Sweet New Hobby and New Year's Resolution

Watch : The Voice Coaches Share New Year Resolution & More

The start of a new year brings with it second chances.

And a second chance is exactly what Gwen Stefani is hoping for when it comes to her and husband Blake Shelton's latest leisure activity.

"I think my resolution's gonna be to make sure that I educate myself more on gardening because that's my new hobby with Blake," she exclusively shared on the Dec. 13 episode of E! News. "And we had a failed gardening year this year. I mean, we had a lot of things against us."

As the 53-year-old explained, "There was a drought, so that happened. But, we are gonna get smarter and we're gonna have some success next year."

Gardening success is something Blake—who is stepdad to Gwen's sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—is definitely looking forward to, as he jokingly added, "I could sure use the food, I'll tell you that."