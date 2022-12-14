Gwen Stefani Reveals Her and Blake Shelton's Sweet New Hobby and New Year's Resolution

The start of a new year brings with it second chances.
And a second chance is exactly what Gwen Stefani is hoping for when it comes to her and husband Blake Shelton's latest leisure activity.
"I think my resolution's gonna be to make sure that I educate myself more on gardening because that's my new hobby with Blake," she exclusively shared on the Dec. 13 episode of E! News. "And we had a failed gardening year this year. I mean, we had a lot of things against us."
As the 53-year-old explained, "There was a drought, so that happened. But, we are gonna get smarter and we're gonna have some success next year."
Gardening success is something Blake—who is stepdad to Gwen's sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—is definitely looking forward to, as he jokingly added, "I could sure use the food, I'll tell you that."
As for Blake's personal 2023 resolution? "My New Year's resolution is to have Camila [Cabello] and John [Legend] compete against each other on Barmageddon," he shared. And lucky for him, both of the country star's fellow The Voice coaches said they'd be down to compete on his new USA Network show.
Perhaps The Voice cast member with the most unexpected New Year's goal is Camilla. She told E! News, "My New Year's resolution, one of mine, is to play more sports," to which Blake questioned, "Even more than you do now?"
"It's not a joke. I really enjoy playing sports," Camila continued, adding that she recently tried her hand at pickleball for the first time.
"I thought it was really fun and it brings me a lot of happiness," the "Havana" singer shared. "It feeds that competitive fire in me. It gets my rage out. It's just fun, so I want to do more of that.
