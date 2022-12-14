What Netflix Had to Say About Henry Cavill's The Witcher Exit

Watch : Michelle Yeoh on Liam Hemsworth Joining The Witcher: Blood Origin

The legacy of The Witcher will live on—even without Henry Cavill at the forefront.

In October, Cavill announced he would be stepping away from the Netflix fantasy drama after its upcoming third season—with the announcement that Liam Hemsworth will assume the role of Geralt for season four—and potentially beyond.

Now, Netflix is explaining why they decided to recast the leading role as opposed to ending the series with its original Geralt.

"There has been a legacy of amazing, iconic characters where the actors have changed and we're hugely optimistic about this," Netflix's head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander told Variety Dec. 14. "We will continue to honor the IP, the fans, the storytelling, all the way through."

Friedlander paid homage to the show's original casting while looking optimistically toward the future, saying, "Henry is an extraordinary Geralt and I think Liam will continue and also be an extraordinary Geralt."