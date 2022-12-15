BREAKING

Elevate Your New Year's Eve Outfit With These Accessories for as Low as $5

Accessories make the outfit, and with these chic and glamorous shoes, handbags, jewelry and more, your New Year's Eve look will get a serious upgrade.

Envision this— you've put on the perfect New Year's Eve party dress that you've had planned out for weeks. You look fabulous, your hair and makeup look snatched, but as you stare at the mirror, you get the feeling that something is missing. Then, it hits. Where are your accessories?!

We all know that accessories have the power to change any outfit, and when it comes to your NYE look, you're going to want to accessorize as best as you can. If you don't know where to start looking for the chicest, most glamorous shoes, jewelry, handbags and hair accessories, look no further than this roundup of the best NYE outfit accessories. From shimmering shoulder bags to crystal-embellished heels and the cutest $5 earrings we've ever seen, this guide has what you're looking for and more.

Keep scrolling to shop the cutest New Year's Eve accessories to elevate your outfit.

Handbags

 

Olivia Crystal Heart Clutch

Since you're prioritizing self-love in 2023, let your accessories do the same. This crystal heart clutch from francesca's is the cute, glamorous accessory your NYE outfit should definitely not be missing. Plus, it's currently on sale for just $26— such a steal for a chic and unique handbag.

$52
$26
francesca's

Sequin Handbag With Mirror Detail

Sequins are obviously a must-have for NYE parties, but why not take the trend up a notch? This mirror detailed sequin handbag is the perfect way to do just that.

$70
Mango

Rhinestone Purse for Women

Have your main character moment with this rhinestone purse from Amazon. Yes, Amazon. We know it looks super luxe. It's the perfect NYE party handbag that you can use year-round to elevate all your evening outfits. It comes in so many different cute colors, too.

$29
Amazon

Jewlz

This diamante shoulder bag is such a stunning piece that will add a shimmering touch to any outfit. We could so see it paired with a a black evening dress, some strappy heels and the jewelry of your choice.

$56
Peta + Jain

Jessica McClintock Logan Mesh Evening Pouch

NYE parties are all about balancing style with practicality. This shimmering evening pouch is the best of both worlds! It's super trendy but also the perfect size for all your essentials.

$35
$25
Amazon

Shoes

 

Bow-Tie Mesh Mules - Silver

Wanna feel like Cinderella on New Year's Eve? These bow-tie silver mules from Charles & Keith will help you do just that. You definitely will not want to lose these glass-like slippers.

$83
$75
Charles & Keith

Strass Straps Heel Sandal

These strappy heeled sandals have just the right amount of bling. If you're feeling a bit more bold, they come in pink, too. Either way, these heels are a must-have.

$70
Mango

Dorothea Gold Knotted High Heel Sandals

Glitter in gold with these high heel knotted sandals from Lulus. Pair the heels with any NYE party outfit, whether you're wearing a dress, jumpsuit or blazer.

$34
Lulus

Circus By Sam Edelman Pepper Jewel

Step into 2023 in these show-stopping Circus by Sam Edelman heels. The platform heels are adorned with bejeweled buckles. They're seriously so stunning.

$120
$90
Zappos

Jewelry

 

Delicate Dangling Gemstone Earrings

These gemstone earrings from & Other Stories are perfect for adding a pop of color to your NYE party outfit. It's a unique and playful accessory to add to your look, especially if you're trying to elevate a simple outfit.

$49
& Other Stories

8 Other Reasons Burst Earrings

These crystal drop earrings are such a chic option for a statement NYE party earring. Slick your hair into a sleek updo and let the crystals talk for themselves.

$44
$29
Revolve

Elena Champagne Bottle Drop Earrings

Your NYE party will likely involve popping a few bottles of champagne. Get in the partying spirit with these champagne bottle drop earrings from francesca's for only $5! It's such a playful way to spruce up your NYE fit.

$25
$5
francesca's

Frosted Obsession Hoops

If there were ever a pair of earrings you should base an entire outfit around, it's these gold and crystal-adorned hoops. Our vision? A slicked updo, red lip, maxi slip dress and some nude pumps. New Year's Eve party perfection!

$139
Emma Pills

Hair Accessories

 

DesignB London Double Row Headband In Pearl

Hair accessories are such a fun way to add some flair to your outfits, and you should definitely have some fun with the trend for your NYE party. This pearl double row headband is simply stunning, and such a cute piece to add to any outfit.

$11
ASOS

Velvet Rhinestone Bow Hair Barrette

This velvet rhinestone hair barrette is the finishing touch you need for your NYE outfit. The drop crystal detail is such an elegant touch!

$9
Forever 21

Agirlvct Pearl Hair Claw (4 Pack)

These pearl hair claws on Amazon have over 2,000 positive ratings, one of them saying, "Beautiful hair accessories! Easy to use and adds a touch of elegance." You can wear these year-round, too.

$13
$11
Amazon

ASOS DESIGN Hair Bow In White With Pearls

Slide this rhinestone and faux-pearl embellished bow into your hair for a dainty and elegant detail to your outfit and be prepared for all the compliments to follow.

$12
ASOS

18 Pcs Pearl Hair Clips

Wear these cute pearl hair clips separately or layer a few together. We're thinking a half-up hairstyle or a stylish way to keep your bangs out of your face while you dance the night away.

$10
$9
Amazon

