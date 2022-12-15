Elevate Your New Year's Eve Outfit With These Accessories for as Low as $5

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Envision this— you've put on the perfect New Year's Eve party dress that you've had planned out for weeks. You look fabulous, your hair and makeup look snatched, but as you stare at the mirror, you get the feeling that something is missing. Then, it hits. Where are your accessories?!
We all know that accessories have the power to change any outfit, and when it comes to your NYE look, you're going to want to accessorize as best as you can. If you don't know where to start looking for the chicest, most glamorous shoes, jewelry, handbags and hair accessories, look no further than this roundup of the best NYE outfit accessories. From shimmering shoulder bags to crystal-embellished heels and the cutest $5 earrings we've ever seen, this guide has what you're looking for and more.
Keep scrolling to shop the cutest New Year's Eve accessories to elevate your outfit.
Handbags
Olivia Crystal Heart Clutch
Since you're prioritizing self-love in 2023, let your accessories do the same. This crystal heart clutch from francesca's is the cute, glamorous accessory your NYE outfit should definitely not be missing. Plus, it's currently on sale for just $26— such a steal for a chic and unique handbag.
Sequin Handbag With Mirror Detail
Sequins are obviously a must-have for NYE parties, but why not take the trend up a notch? This mirror detailed sequin handbag is the perfect way to do just that.
Rhinestone Purse for Women
Have your main character moment with this rhinestone purse from Amazon. Yes, Amazon. We know it looks super luxe. It's the perfect NYE party handbag that you can use year-round to elevate all your evening outfits. It comes in so many different cute colors, too.
Jewlz
This diamante shoulder bag is such a stunning piece that will add a shimmering touch to any outfit. We could so see it paired with a a black evening dress, some strappy heels and the jewelry of your choice.
Jessica McClintock Logan Mesh Evening Pouch
NYE parties are all about balancing style with practicality. This shimmering evening pouch is the best of both worlds! It's super trendy but also the perfect size for all your essentials.
Shoes
Bow-Tie Mesh Mules - Silver
Wanna feel like Cinderella on New Year's Eve? These bow-tie silver mules from Charles & Keith will help you do just that. You definitely will not want to lose these glass-like slippers.
Strass Straps Heel Sandal
These strappy heeled sandals have just the right amount of bling. If you're feeling a bit more bold, they come in pink, too. Either way, these heels are a must-have.
Dorothea Gold Knotted High Heel Sandals
Glitter in gold with these high heel knotted sandals from Lulus. Pair the heels with any NYE party outfit, whether you're wearing a dress, jumpsuit or blazer.
Circus By Sam Edelman Pepper Jewel
Step into 2023 in these show-stopping Circus by Sam Edelman heels. The platform heels are adorned with bejeweled buckles. They're seriously so stunning.
Jewelry
Delicate Dangling Gemstone Earrings
These gemstone earrings from & Other Stories are perfect for adding a pop of color to your NYE party outfit. It's a unique and playful accessory to add to your look, especially if you're trying to elevate a simple outfit.
8 Other Reasons Burst Earrings
These crystal drop earrings are such a chic option for a statement NYE party earring. Slick your hair into a sleek updo and let the crystals talk for themselves.
Elena Champagne Bottle Drop Earrings
Your NYE party will likely involve popping a few bottles of champagne. Get in the partying spirit with these champagne bottle drop earrings from francesca's for only $5! It's such a playful way to spruce up your NYE fit.
Frosted Obsession Hoops
If there were ever a pair of earrings you should base an entire outfit around, it's these gold and crystal-adorned hoops. Our vision? A slicked updo, red lip, maxi slip dress and some nude pumps. New Year's Eve party perfection!
Hair Accessories
DesignB London Double Row Headband In Pearl
Hair accessories are such a fun way to add some flair to your outfits, and you should definitely have some fun with the trend for your NYE party. This pearl double row headband is simply stunning, and such a cute piece to add to any outfit.
Velvet Rhinestone Bow Hair Barrette
This velvet rhinestone hair barrette is the finishing touch you need for your NYE outfit. The drop crystal detail is such an elegant touch!
Agirlvct Pearl Hair Claw (4 Pack)
These pearl hair claws on Amazon have over 2,000 positive ratings, one of them saying, "Beautiful hair accessories! Easy to use and adds a touch of elegance." You can wear these year-round, too.
ASOS DESIGN Hair Bow In White With Pearls
Slide this rhinestone and faux-pearl embellished bow into your hair for a dainty and elegant detail to your outfit and be prepared for all the compliments to follow.
18 Pcs Pearl Hair Clips
Wear these cute pearl hair clips separately or layer a few together. We're thinking a half-up hairstyle or a stylish way to keep your bangs out of your face while you dance the night away.
