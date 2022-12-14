BREAKING

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

Look Back at Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Family Album

Stephen "twitch" Boss, who died at age 40, and wife Allison Holker spread joy through their dance videos and photos with their kids. See their family album.

Days before his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker shared what would become their final family dance video.

The Dec. 9 Instagram clip, a sponsored ad, shows the So You Think You Can Dance stars with their two youngest children, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3, showcasing their moves in front of a Christmas tree and decorated mantle in their living room.

On Dec. 14, Holker, who also shares daughter Weslie, 14, with the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, said in a statement that Boss had passed away. E! News has confirmed that he died by suicide. He was 40 years old.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you," she said, "and I will always save the last dance for you."

Boss and Holker, 34, who celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary Dec. 10, have brought joy to millions of fans for more than a decade, not only through their dance videos, but also through their love for their family. They have often posted heartwarming images and clips of themselves with their kids on Instagram and TikTok.

"Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life," Boss said in a November 2022 Thanksgiving post. "Sending y'all so much love from our family to yours."

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

See images of the Boss family over the years:

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Thanksgiving 2022

"Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life," Stephen wrote on Instagram in November 2022. "Sending y'all so much love from our family to yours. #bossfamily #turkeyday."

Instagram / Allison Holker
Happy Halloween 2022

The family dresses up as the Addams Family.

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Father's Day 2022

"Happy Father's Day!!!!" Boss wrote on Instagram in June 2022. "Being a father to these three incredible children has been the greatest gift and duty ever. Big love to all the fathers and father figures out there. I hope you are showered in love today!! #fathersday"

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Family Father's Day Photo

Boss appears with Holker, Weslie, Maddox and Zaia on Father's Day 2022.

Happy 6th Birthday Maddox

Boss appears with son Maddox in March on the child's 6th birthday in March 2022. "Happy birthday son," he wrote on Instagram. "Can't believe this little prince Boss is already 6 years old. Where has the time gone. When did he get so tall? So smart? So capable and self reliant. Too quickly is the answer. But I couldn't be more proud of the light he continues to bring to the world. Also, how everyday he is teaching me to be a better father and man…….as I'm teaching him. It's a beautiful cycle."

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Happy Holidays 2021

Ho Ho Ho!

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Family Dance 2021

The family members wear matching Children's Place holiday PJs and showcase their dance moves in September 2021.

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Happy Halloween 2021

Sunny day...

TikTok / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Father-Son Dance 2021

Boss dances with son Maddox.

TikTok / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Family Dance

The two dance with their son Maddox in January 2021.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Movie Night 2020

The two appear with their kids Weslie and Maddox at the premiere of Disney's Mulan reboot.

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Happy New Year 2020

On New Year's Eve 2019, Holker shared this photo of herself with Boss and youngest kids Maddox and Zaia, and reflected on their love story. "An incredible decade!!" she wrote on Instagram. "In this decade, Weslie and I moved to LA, I met Stephen and fell in love , we got married, we explored the world, we have amazing memories from our careers, I was able to create & grow with dance on SYTYCD, HIT THE FLOOR and DWTS. Hosted DISNEYS FAIRY TALE WEDDINGS. My favorite part was growing our family, having our beautiful children! #decade #newyearseve #funtolookback #life #love #experience #memories #newyork @sir_twitch_alot."

Instagram / Allison Holker
Bump and Grind

At 40 weeks pregnant and due to give birth to their daughter Zaia any day, Holker shared this video of herself dancing with Boss in November 2019.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Movie Night 2019

The two appear with their kids Weslie and Maddox at the premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Movie Night 2018

The couple and their kids Weslie and Maddox attend the premiere of Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet in Hollywood.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

