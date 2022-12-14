Meghan Markle's Friend Claims She Became a "Scapegoat" for the Palace in New Harry & Meghan Teaser

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Deny "Untrue Narrative"

Meghan Markle's friend is sharing her perspective about the Duchess of Sussex's role in the royal family.

In a new teaser for Harry & Meghan Vol. II released Dec. 14, Lucy Fraser explained her theory as to how her longtime friend found herself in the press so frequently.

"Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace," she said in the preview. "They would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favorable stories being printed."

Later on in the teaser, Meghan herself said she would witness how the press covered the extended royal family.

"You would see it play out," she said. "A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they'd go, ‘We gotta make that go away.' But there's real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover and something has to be filled in there about someone royal."