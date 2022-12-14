Grant Wahl's Wife Details "Very Difficult and Painful" Grieving Process After Journalist's Death

Watch : Tina Turner Mourns Death of Her Son Ronnie

Grant Wahl's wife is honoring his legacy.

Days after her husband passed away while covering the World Cup in Qatar, Dr. Celine Gounder penned a message to supporters on Grant's Substack.

"I want to express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of support, love, and sympathy from around the world," she wrote on Dec. 14. "This continues to be a very difficult and painful time as we grieve a beloved husband, brother, and friend. It is some comfort to know that so many people Grant reached—countless colleagues, readers, athletes, coaches, friends, and fans—are grieving alongside us."

Celine went on to share Grant's cause of death. "An autopsy was performed by the New York City Medical Examiner's Office, she continued. "Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium. The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death."