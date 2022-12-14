Luann de Lesseps Weighs in on the New RHONY Cast and Reveals If She'll Watch the Reboot

Luann de Lesseps is giving her stamp of approval.
A new group of women will soon take the Big Apple by storm on The Real Housewives of New York City's rebooted season 14, which is set to debut next year. As for whether OG star Luann will be tuning in? She exclusively shared on the Dec. 13 episode of E! News, "I'm gonna have to check out what the girls are up to in their version of New York City."
"I think it's gonna be interesting to watch," she told co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester. "I think it's really hard first season, you know, on any show. When we first did the Housewives, we had no idea it would take off the way it did, so I wish them luck."
The reality series' new lineup of ladies includes Bravo newcomers Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield, all of whom Luann told E! News she has not met.
Unlike the new cast, the upcoming RHONY Legacy series will feature several of the show's most memorable stars over the years, including Luann. The one Housewife who will not be a part of the spinoff? Fellow OG star Ramona Singer.
"I think people will miss her for her character because she's such a big character," Luann said of her co-star's absence. "She's a lot of fun and I think she makes great television, so I think fans will miss her. I know I'll miss her, and hopefully, maybe, she makes an appearance."
But there's one RHONY alum the 57-year-old can't imagine returning to the Bravo franchise: Bethenny Frankel. "I think that ship has sailed, darling," Luann said. "I really don't think she wants to come back."
Bethenny's attitude toward the show makes her new RHONY re-watch podcast ReWives all the more confusing for Luann, who previously called it "pathetic" on the Nov. 4 episode of Danny Pellegrino's podcast Everything Iconic.
Luann further shared with E! News, "She's had a lot to say about our franchise, so obviously, she must find us pretty interesting because she likes to talk about us."
Hear more from Luann—including her touring holiday cabaret show A Very Countess Christmas—in the full interview above
