10 Stocking Stuffers for Pet Lovers That Are Absolutely Purr-fect

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
You've made your list, you've checked it twice, and now you're realizing a third time wouldn't have been such a bad idea, since you're out of stocking stuffers and they're already hung by the mantle.
So: We're thinking, the best thing to do is start with an easy group of people to check off that lengthy list of folks to buy mini gifts for. The pet lovers in your life, perhaps.
Because whether or not your fave willingly refers to their pets as "fur babies," the fact of the matter is, they love them. So. Much. Why not buy them trinkets that honor that?
We're thinking of the proud cat dad who loves a wine night. He's definitely looking for a way to combine those two things, even if he'd never admit it. Or the dog mom who loves their iced drinks so much, they could only be improved with a paw print shaped-cube.
Trust us: Slip any one of these into a pet lover's stocking, and you'll definitely be allowed back on the furniture.
Cold Feet: Animal Paws Silicone Ice Cube Tray
I mean, are these not the cutest things in the world? Well, second-cutest, after your friend's four-legged friend, of course.
Warren London Glass Nail File for Dogs
For the friend whose dog really hates the vet: This easy-to-use glass nail file. A relief for all parties involved! Including guests of their home.
Leveret Dog Cotton Avocado Pajamas
Does anything else need to be said than dog pajamas with avocadoes on them? Maybe one thing: Please, please send a photo as soon as they're on.
LOreal Paris Flash Cat Eyeliner
Encourage your bestie to imitate her bestie with this liquid eyeliner pen. (For cat eyes. Get it?)
IS Clinical Hand Sanitizer Spray
It may not be the sexiest stocking stuffer, but this hand sanitizer spray absolutely comes in handy. Particularly when you're around lots of pets all day.
Cat Bottle Stopper
Designed for when you're "hitting paws" on the evening, this cat-shaped bottle stopper will have your fave feline fine
Gold Cat Wine Charms
And on the other hand, if one's drinking with friends, there are plenty of cat-shaped wine organizers to go around.
Popsicle - Dog Freeze Toy
Every dog lover I know is tired of arguing with their pup over who gets to enjoy popsicles in the summer. This almost-sweet-enough-to-eat dog toy solves that!
Disney Mailbox Dog Toy
It might take some effort to stuff this one into a stocking, but a Disney-themed mailbox dog toy is worth the effort.
Avera Rose Gold-Toned Cat Ring
Crafted from rose gold-toned stainless steel, this ring is a purrfect everyday accessory.
If the pet lover in your life just so happens to be one of your faves, here's our list for the best gifts for bestie this holiday season.