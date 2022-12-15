10 Stocking Stuffers for Pet Lovers That Are Absolutely Purr-fect

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

You've made your list, you've checked it twice, and now you're realizing a third time wouldn't have been such a bad idea, since you're out of stocking stuffers and they're already hung by the mantle.

So: We're thinking, the best thing to do is start with an easy group of people to check off that lengthy list of folks to buy mini gifts for. The pet lovers in your life, perhaps.

Because whether or not your fave willingly refers to their pets as "fur babies," the fact of the matter is, they love them. So. Much. Why not buy them trinkets that honor that?

We're thinking of the proud cat dad who loves a wine night. He's definitely looking for a way to combine those two things, even if he'd never admit it. Or the dog mom who loves their iced drinks so much, they could only be improved with a paw print shaped-cube.

Trust us: Slip any one of these into a pet lover's stocking, and you'll definitely be allowed back on the furniture.