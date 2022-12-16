10 Stocking Stuffers For Every Type of Techie

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Some of us love our earphones. Some of us love our toothbrushes. Some of us are perfectly content with our go-to skincare products. The tech-minded folks in our lives, however, are rarely satisfied with yesterday's favorites, and they'll be the first to let you know it.
If it plugs in, charges, or makes use of "tech" in any way, our beloved techies are into it. Does it get old, constantly hearing about the latest and greatest? Maybe a little. But cheer up, buttercup!
Why? Because on the LED-level bright side, our wire-free witches and wizards are easiest to shop for at the holidays.
So whether you're looking to stuff a techie's stocking with a fresh charger, a new activated type of something, or even a sweet little reminder that the analog world exists, too, we've got you covered.
Here are 10 stocking stuffers for techies that will leave them feeling fully charged.
Klorane Oatmilk Dry Shampoo Spray
Okay, I'll admit, this one is a little shady. But if you know a coder who spends endless hours huddled over their keyboard, this dry shampoo from Klorane is the gift that keeps on giving.
Native Union Green Snap Magnetic Wireless Charger
An extra magnetic charger is always welcome in a techie's life, particularly if it's a cute one.
Worlds Smallest Sound Machine
For the gadget enthusiast? This portable device from Sound Oasis. Described as "the world's smallest white noise machine," it should help them sleep (or focus on the next line of code) wherever, whenever.
Fitness Technologies Waterproof FM Radio
Now that we're talking gadgets, let's get real gadget-y. Slip this LED-lit, waterproof, teeny-tiny, fully-functional mini radio into a stocking and hear the thank-yous tuned to a crisp FM frequency. It's compatible with headphones, and includes a USB charging cable.
Canada Goose Black Tech Face Mask
A high-performance, winterized face mask counts as "tech." It has tech in the name, after all. And it's a pricey stocking stuffer! Everyone wins, here.
Colgate Smart Battery Sonic Toothbrush Kit With Travel Case
This all-new Colgate HUM is connects to an app via Bluetooth, allowing users to track all kinds of delightful details about their dental care.
Erin Condren Hello Kitty Sticky Note Booklet
Send your friend a cheeky little reminder that not everything has to be digitized with these Hello Kitty notes from Erin Condren.
Erin Condren Tropics Dual-Tip Markers 6-Pack
It's a safe assumption that the friend who considers sticky notes a luxury won't already have adorable, dual-sided pens to hand-write notes on them with.
Disposable Earbud With Rubber Tips
A little set of versatile, disposable, and comfortable earbud tips goes a long way.
Sunday Riley Mini Power Couple Travel Kit
This duo from Sunday Riley "combines the power of lactic acid and retinol ester to exfoliate and brighten the skin," so I think it counts as a tech-infused, travel-ready set. And if your fave techie doesn't think so, then at least they have a nice new pair to add to their skincare routine, right?
