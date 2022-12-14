Proof Ben Affleck's Courtside Night Out With Son Samuel Was a Slam Dunk

Watch : Ben Affleck Engraved "Not Going Anywhere" on Jennifer Lopez's Ring

Ben Affleck and son Samuel seemed to have a ball during their recent outing.

The Oscar winner, 50, and the 10-year-old had a courtside view as they watched the Boston Celtics secure a nail-biting victory over the Los Angeles Lakers during the Dec. 13 game at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena.

And Samuel—whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner along with daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13—isn't the only one of their children to recently make a rare public appearance with one of their parents. The 13 Going on 30 star took Violet to the White House State Dinner in Washington D.C. on Dec. 1.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez, who wed Ben over the summer, reflected on the Argo director's relationship with his ex, saying in a December cover story for Vogue that the Alias alum is "an amazing co-parent" and that she and Ben "work really well together."

Since Ben and J.Lo's wedding—tying the knot two decades after they were first engaged during the early aughts—the pair have blended their family, with the actor becoming stepdad to the singer's 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme.