Katie Holmes' Stylist Defends Her Viral Dress-Over-Jeans Look

Watch : Katie Holmes Shoots Down Dawson's Creek Reboot Idea

Don't want to wait for the conversation around Katie Holmes' dress-over-jeans look to be over?

Well, today it carries on. The Dawson Creek alum's stylist Brie Welch shared the inspiration behind the viral outfit in a recent piece for The New York Times, attributing the wardrobe choice to both her styling and Holmes' preferences.

"We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans," Welch wrote in an email to the newspaper, "creating a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there."

As the publication noted, Holmes wore a strapless blue TOVE top (yes, Welch confirmed on Instagram "IT'S A TOP," not a dress) over a pair of jeans and some Margiela sneakers to the 2022 Jingle Ball concert in New York on Dec. 9.

"On the day of (and because Katie has her own effortless style that should be appreciated here), she said she wanted to wear sneakers, because it was a concert and obviously there would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa," Welch continued, "(and nothing is more comfortable!)."