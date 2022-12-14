Patty Jenkins Sets the Record Straight on Rumors About Wonder Woman 3 Cancelation

Patty Jenkins doesn't need a lasso of truth to set the record straight.
The 51-year-old, who was set to direct the Wonder Woman 3 film, has cleared the air amid rumors of her involvement in the movie not moving forward.
"I'm not one to talk about private career matters, but I will not allow inaccuracies to continue. Here are the facts," Patty wrote in a letter shared to Twitter Dec. 13. "When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away."
While noting she was not the one to put an end to the film's development, Patty expressed understanding toward those in charge of that decision.
"I was open to considering anything asked of me," she continued. "It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."
Patty, who directed 2017's Wonder Woman and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, touched on the great love she has for the superhero films.
"I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note," she added. "I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."
The Five director expressed fondness of her time with Wonder Woman and those at DC Studios, and it appears the feeling is mutual. In response to her Dec. 13 tweet, James Gunn, who is a co-head of DC Studios, shared a message on behalf of himself and fellow co-head Peter Safran.
James wrote, "I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional."
Looking towards the future, Patty also gave an update on a different project that she initially stepped back from to prioritize Wonder Woman 3.
"I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn't happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further," Patty said. "When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since."
Patty clarified, "I don't know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead."