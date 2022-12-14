Cher Recalls Mom Georgia Holt’s Final Moments Before Death

Cher is looking back on her mom's departure.
The "After All" singer, who announced Dec. 10 her mother Georgia Holt had died at age 96, remembered her mom's last minutes before passing away.
"The truth…. She's been Sick & rallying," Cher wrote in a Dec. 13 tweet. "She then got bad, She was in so much pain. Finally she coded on way to Hosp."
The 76-year-old continued by giving a nod to the legacy Georgia left behind, writing, "By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK ASS MOM was No long Here."
Over the weekend, Cher broke the news in a tweet that read, "Mom is gone" and that same day, a rep for Cher also confirmed Georgia's passing to E! News. A cause of death has not been revealed.
Cher previously gave details about a health scare that Georgia, born Jackie Jean Crouch, recently faced, tweeting in September, "Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She's Getting Better."
Cher had not only been candid about her mom's health, but also about the relationship they shared. As the "Believe" singer put it back in 2013, she and her mom would often butt heads during her childhood due to Cher's "strong-headed" attitude and adventures.
"I did a couple of things like running away when I was 11. I hopped a train with my friends," Cher told People. "I was just very adventurous but never disrespectful. She wouldn't have put up with that."
Cher explained that she and her sister Georganne LaPiere, 71, learned about life from their mom by studying what she did in her own journey.
"She never gave me and my sister advice because, truthfully, she knew we'd never take it," Cher told the outlet. "Instead, we learned about life by listening to her talk about the things she did wrong and the things she did right."
And as Cher noted this past April, spending time listening to her mother was something she continued to do in adulthood. She said Georgia loved to talk about the "old days" and "old movies" with her.
"SHE TELLS ME ALL THE TIME ‘BABE,GETTING OLD ISNT FOR SISSIES,'" Cher tweeted. "I SEE & RESPECT HER ALL THE MORE."