See Drake’s Massive Diamond Necklace in Honor of 42 Times He Almost Proposed

Despite never being engaged publicly, Drake had a necklace made for him by NYC jeweler Alex Moss to represent "all the times he thought about it but never did it.”

Move over, Ariana Grande, Drake has more than just seven rings.

In the ultimate rich flex, Drake has new piece of bling that is inspired by all the fiancées he never had. On Dec. 12, jewelry designer Alex Moss shared an Instagram Reel showing off a dazzling diamond necklace, featuring sparkers from dozens of engagement rings to represents the times the "Hotline Bling" rapper almost proposed.

"New piece titled 'Previous Engagements' for all the times he thought about it but never did it," the caption read. "42 engagement rings."

Moss tells E! News that Drake's necklace—which took over a year to complete—boasts 42 stones and a whopping 351.38 carats in diamonds.

"The entire project took 14 months to complete top to bottom, and was built by hand in New York City," Moss told E! News on Dec. 13. "It was made using 18k white gold, and was set using the eagle claw technique."
 
He added, "No other details can be disclosed, other than the fact that this is the most insane chain ever made."

In a voiceover in the Instagram video, the necklace was described as "a true wonder of the jewelry world" and a "monumental art piece," boarding on "the impossible."

Drake has not mentioned the jewelry piece on his own social media pages.

While the musician—who shares son Adonis, 5, with Sophie Brussaux—has never publicly confirmed any engagement, he previously dated SZA between 2008 and 2009, and was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Rihanna from 2009 to 2016.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Since the necklace's online debut, fans have been speculating in the comments that at least one of the stones must represent his relationship with the "Diamonds" singer. After all, when presenting Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Drake memorably told the crowd, "She's a woman I've been in love with since I was 22 years old."

Guess diamonds really are forever.

—Reporting by Amanda Williams

