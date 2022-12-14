Meet the “Objectively Hot” Special Agent at the Center of ABC’s New Show Will Trent

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Will Trent is not your average special agent—in more ways than one.

In the exclusive trailer for Will Trent, premiering Jan. 3, 2023 on ABC, special agent Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) has plenty of important crime-solving to attend to—but first he has to sort out a problem of the canine variety.

We meet agent Trent as he attempts to drop off a small dog at an animal shelter, asking, "This is a no-kill shelter, right?," to which one of the employees behind the desk answers, "I mean, mostly."

Cut to: Will Trent has a dog now!

With his new pet in tow, Will arrives at the site of a brutal murder where he's briefed by deputy director Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn). "Murdered teenage girl," she tells him. "I need you to read the crime scene. I told them I'd bring my best."

However, not everybody is impressed by Will—or his sense of fashion.