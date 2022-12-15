Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre Are Getting in the Holiday Spirit With This Amazing Amazon Gift Guide

We interviewed Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre because we think you'll like their picks. Lana and Anthony are paid spokespeople for Amazon Lifestyle. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are officially in the holiday spirit. To get you on the same page, they're bringing you a carefully curated gift guide with some amazing finds that, thanks to Amazon, will make it to your doorstep right in time for the holidays.

The actress and singer couple included gift inspo for everyone from foodies to beauty buffs, plus what gifts they'd bring to a White Elephant party for under $25 and what presents they have in mind for their own loved ones. Lana and Anthony also told E! what fun family traditions they're keeping strong for Christmas, and why this year, the holidays are an extra special time for them.

"The holidays for us are about bringing family together and being able to be at home, without interruptions," the couple shares. "We travel so much for work and are rarely in one place for a long period of time, so the holiday season is really lovely because we get to stay put."

When it comes to some of their favorite holiday traditions, Lana and Anthony say, "We love cooking a massive Christmas dinner and feeding our family, and we also play a lot of VR together and with family that is far away. VR is a great thing to do with people who live far away, because you can feel like you're in the same room with them in the game!"

"Christmas Eve is when we got engaged," the couple exclaims. "We're celebrating our one year of engagement, so it's a really special time for us!"

When it comes to gift giving, Lana and Anthony think less is more. "Don't try too hard to find the perfect present," they say. "Keep it simple! Amazon Lifestyle makes it so easy to find amazing gifts, because it brings trending products from some of the top brands on Amazon into one convenient store."

Read on for all their thoughtful and practical Amazon gift ideas— you're definitely going to find the perfect present to give your loved ones, or even keep for yourself.