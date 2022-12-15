Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre Are Getting in the Holiday Spirit With This Amazing Amazon Gift Guide

We interviewed Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre because we think you'll like their picks. Lana and Anthony are paid spokespeople for Amazon Lifestyle. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are officially in the holiday spirit. To get you on the same page, they're bringing you a carefully curated gift guide with some amazing finds that, thanks to Amazon, will make it to your doorstep right in time for the holidays.
The actress and singer couple included gift inspo for everyone from foodies to beauty buffs, plus what gifts they'd bring to a White Elephant party for under $25 and what presents they have in mind for their own loved ones. Lana and Anthony also told E! what fun family traditions they're keeping strong for Christmas, and why this year, the holidays are an extra special time for them.
"The holidays for us are about bringing family together and being able to be at home, without interruptions," the couple shares. "We travel so much for work and are rarely in one place for a long period of time, so the holiday season is really lovely because we get to stay put."
When it comes to some of their favorite holiday traditions, Lana and Anthony say, "We love cooking a massive Christmas dinner and feeding our family, and we also play a lot of VR together and with family that is far away. VR is a great thing to do with people who live far away, because you can feel like you're in the same room with them in the game!"
"Christmas Eve is when we got engaged," the couple exclaims. "We're celebrating our one year of engagement, so it's a really special time for us!"
When it comes to gift giving, Lana and Anthony think less is more. "Don't try too hard to find the perfect present," they say. "Keep it simple! Amazon Lifestyle makes it so easy to find amazing gifts, because it brings trending products from some of the top brands on Amazon into one convenient store."
Read on for all their thoughtful and practical Amazon gift ideas— you're definitely going to find the perfect present to give your loved ones, or even keep for yourself.
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Seduction 3.4oz Eau de Parfum
"All the Victoria's Secret beauty products smell heavenly, and it's so convenient they're sold on Amazon. Bombshell Seduction is a must— everyone will be asking you which fragrance you're wearing!"
Reed Diffuser Room Air Fresheners Baies Scented
"This diffuser doubles as a source of relaxing fragrance and an elegant decor piece. Scents can carry memories, so they can be a really personal gift depending on the recipient. Our favorite is the Baies scent."
I Know Collection Weekly Habit Tracker
"This journal is an adorable gift. It's perfect for gifting around the holidays to help your friends and family get ready to keep up with their New Year's resolutions!"
Fulext Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband
"If anyone on your list is a light sleeper, this headband is a must. It's so comfortable and makes falling asleep a breeze. As an added bonus, you can use it for working out, too."
Holy Matcha Ceremonial Green Tea Powder 1.06 Ounce Jar - Authentic Japanese First Harvest - Te Verde Latte
"If you have a matcha lover on your list, don't sleep on this one from Holy Matcha! It's the same recipe they sell in their cafes, so you know it's as authentic as it is delicious."
Happy Touch Women's Soft Lightweight Faux Fur Memory Foam House Slippers
"These slippers are like walking on a cloud! They're perfect for staying cozy during winter. They're also a great affordable option."
Minnetonka Mens Alden Slipper
"Of course, we can't forget the men's option. These slippers from Minnetonka are a little pricier, but they're so worth it. Anthony never wants to take them off!"
Bento Box Adult Lunch Box Containers
"This bento box couldn't be cuter! We love it for busy days in the studio or on set, because it keeps everything so well organized."
Donner Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds
"Music is important to us, to say the least, so we have opinions on how we listen to it. The Donner Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds have incredible sound quality and are super comfortable. If you haven't heard Anthony's new single 'Leave My Bed' yet, listen to it with these!"
SLIP Silk Queen Pillowcase, Caramel
"The SLIP Silk Pillowcase gets a lot of hype – and for good reason. I use it literally every night. I've noticed such a difference in how my skin and hair products last. No more morning hair touch-ups needed! It comes in such pretty colors, too, and I'm obsessed with the fact that I can throw it in the washing machine."
Luxury Wild Leopard Throw Blanket
"You can't go wrong with a cozy blanket for winter. This Luxury Wild Leopard Throw is unbelievably soft and our favorite for snuggling with our pups!"
Huskee Cup + Lid Natural (16oz)
"You can never have too many coffee cups, and we love the Huskee Cup and Lid. The natural shade is so chic and minimalist."
Lick Your Lips Berry Lip Sleeping Mask
"The Lick Your Lips Berry Lip Sleeping Mask works great as both an overnight mask and a daytime gloss. Plus, the pink packaging and included applicator are too cute."
Kiss My Face Olive Oil Fragrance Free Bar Soap
"We love the Kiss My Face Olive Oil Fragrance-Free Bar Soap because it's made with super clean ingredients— the base is just olive oil, water, and sea salt. It's antioxidant- and vitamin-rich, which makes the skin feel soft, hydrated, and nourished. Also doesn't hurt that it has the prettiest natural scent!"
HOPPLER Dual Function Wooden Book Page Holder
"For the bookworms on our list, the HOPPLER Dual Function Wooden Book Page Holder is a no brainer. It's perfect for newer books that don't have a lot of give and can be uncomfortable to hold."
Universal Knife Block without Knives
"We love to cook, so we're definitely ordering some kitchenware to gift our loved ones this year. We're big fans of this Knife Block for keeping the counter organized and the Thaw Claw for defrosting frozen food in minutes. Definitely a lifesaver when you're in a rush, especially if you have guests coming over for a holiday party!"
