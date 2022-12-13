You'll Be Blown Away Watching Pink's Daughter Sing Olivia Rodrigo's Hit

We're raising our glasses to this future musician.
Pink's 11-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart followed in her mother's footsteps as a stunning vocalist with her own rendition of an Olivia Rodrigo hit. Willow sang the tune, titled "The Rose Song" from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, at her first recital, receiving applause and cheers from the audience.
In the video, Willow, wearing a black dress with fur at the wrists, says, "And I'm singing 'The 'Rose Song' by Olivia Rodrigo," before diving into the ballad. At the end of the performance, Willow flashes a smile in the camera's direction and walks off stage next to a Christmas tree.
Pink, who shares Willow and 5-year-old son Jameson Moon Hart with husband Carey Hart, wrote in the video, "so proud of this girl (first recital)," adding, "nailed it."
"This 11 year (11,000 year old soul)," Pink captioned the Dec. 13 post, "blows me away." (Watch the video here.)
Friends and fans couldn't agree more in the comments, including Mandy Moore who stated, "Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar."
Scandal actor Dan Bucatinsky added, "OMG what a gorgeous soulful performance!!"
Some users even saw a bit of Pink's characteristics in Willow, with one person writing, "Her tone, her style…that's all momma's influence! What a talent blooming right before our eyes!"
The mother-daughter duo, as well as Jameson, have teamed up before for musical numbers in the past. But, as Pink previously noted, Jameson's approach is unique.
"I love singing with my daughter and my son. It's a little different when he does it, though," Pink said in an Instagram video last year. "He's going to be in a metal band."