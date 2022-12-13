Diddy Slams Claim That Yung Miami Is His "Side Chick"

Sean Love "Diddy" Combs is standing up for a special woman in his life.
After being called a "side chick" by DJ Akademiks, Yung Miami began trending on social media Dec. 13. And while the City Girls rapper didn't hesitate to fight back on Twitter, Diddy also decided to speak out.
"@YungMiami305 is not my side chick," the 53-year-old wrote on Twitter Dec. 13. "Never has been, never will. She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop. I don't discuss things on the Internet and I will not start today."
Diddy went on to share a warning for anyone and everyone who comes for the ones he loves most.
"So think what you want," he continued. "But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I'm gonna to come to your house and we're gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE."
While DJ Akademiks has not directly addressed Diddy's latest posts, Yung Miami appeared to address the headlines by writing, "I'm a trending topic every mf day, I love it."
Back on Dec. 10, Diddy surprised his followers when he announced the arrival of another daughter.
"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," he tweeted. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"
While Diddy didn't reveal Love's mother, DJ Akademiks sounded off on the baby announcement in a series of tweets.
"Diddy different," he wrote Dec. 10. "My N---a done f--ked around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks. Brother Love a real 1."
Yung Miami fired back, writing in part, "Akademiks my name ain't dick so keep it out your mouth!!"
But despite the back and forth, DJ Akademiks didn't appear to back down.
"Yung Miami mad at me for pointing out the obvious," he wrote on Twitter. "U said u and that n---a go together real bad... that n---a had another baby wit another woman. u the side chick. dont get mad now. at least u get hella gifts. live ur life queen. Also u tell us ur business lol ofc we gon comment."
Diddy shares son Justin Dior, 28, with ex Misa Hylton, and co-parents daughter Chance Combs, 16, with Sarah Chapman. Diddy also raised Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, and Christian "King" Combs, 24, and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie James, 15, with late ex Kim Porter.