Diddy Slams Claim That Yung Miami Is His "Side Chick"

Sean Love "Diddy" Combs is standing up for a special woman in his life.

After being called a "side chick" by DJ Akademiks, Yung Miami began trending on social media Dec. 13. And while the City Girls rapper didn't hesitate to fight back on Twitter, Diddy also decided to speak out.

"@YungMiami305 is not my side chick," the 53-year-old wrote on Twitter Dec. 13. "Never has been, never will. She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop. I don't discuss things on the Internet and I will not start today."

Diddy went on to share a warning for anyone and everyone who comes for the ones he loves most.

"So think what you want," he continued. "But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I'm gonna to come to your house and we're gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE."