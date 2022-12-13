Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 3 Kids Are All Grown Up in Royal Family Christmas Card

But with new titles comes new responsibility—which is something royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti exclusively told E! News he feels Prince William is ready for after taking on "a lot of responsibilities" in past years amid Queen Elizabeth II's health issues.

"Things will shift a bit," Jonathan said back in September. "I think it's a part of growing up and growing into the role and knowing that his duty is going to increase and his service is likely to increase, and there's no reason to think he won't carry that all out excellently."

As for his prediction on Kate, Jonathan noted her "immense support" for her husband will follow into this new chapter.

"I think that's something that's very, very important to their relationship and to his role as Prince of Wales," he added. "I think we'll see her carrying on like that, really shouldering a lot of the burden herself, supporting her husband but also doing excellent work herself on issues that are particularly important to her."