Jake Johnson Confirms Minx Will Finish Filming Season 2 Despite HBO Max Cancelation

Watch : "Minx" Stars Discuss Gender Stereotypes in Media

Minx has not shuttered its doors for good.

Following HBO Max's cancelation of the comedy series Dec. 12, star Jake Johnson—who plays porn publisher Doug Renetti—gave a major update about the show's uncertain future. According to the New Girl alum, the cast and crew of Minx's second season are "still finishing" production, despite no longer having a streaming home.

"We've been removed from HBO Max but we're still finishing the season," Jake wrote in a Dec. 13 Instagram post. "So thankfully they didn't halt production. We're about a week away from being finished shooting."

But that's not all Jake shared, as he gave fans a reason to hope that Minx season two will return and that a potential third season is in the works. "I am eager to find a new platform for these episodes," he continued. "We appreciate all the online support. We love making the show and hope to continue to. It's a crazy business & that's partly what's so additive [sic] about it. So hopefully we have good news to share soon."