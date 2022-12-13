Pregnant Keke Palmer Proudly Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Dancing Video

Keke Palmer is bumping along! The actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, showed off her growing baby belly in a figure-hugging neon green dress and hot pink hoodie.

Baby, that's Keke Palmer!

After announcing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live in an epic baby bump reveal, the Nope star put her growing belly front and center once again in a TikTok video. Keke—who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson—recently posted a 13-second clip of herself dancing in a figure-hugging neon green dress and hot pink hoodie.

Set to "Use Ta Be My Girl" by The O'Jays, the video showed the actress twirling on a sidewalk in front of a black Mercedes. She then cheekily shakes her booty before walking toward the camera.

Referencing the vehicle behind her, Keke wrote in the caption, "thats's not my car in the back."

And Keke has been having some fun with fashion amid her pregnancy. On Dec. 5, the 29-year-old rocked bright green hoodie and coordinating glasses to watch a hockey game at Madison Square Garden with Darius, who she started dating last year. For the casual date night, Keke opted not to wear makeup—a decision she later defended when negative comments about her fresh-faced appearance surfaced online.

 

photos
Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson: Romance Rewind

"I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn't wearing any makeup," she tweeted Dec. 6. "And I really want y'all to get the help y'all need because makeup isn't real. I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like."

Keke added, "I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it's insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me."

For more of Keke's pregnancy looks, including the one she wore in her latest TikTok video, scroll on.

Tiktok
Neon Queen

Keke rocked this lime green and hot pink ensemble in a dancing TikTok video on Dec. 6.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Baring Her Bump

The Nope star announced her pregnancy on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, unbuttoning her tan coat to reveal her growing belly underneath.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Oh Baby!

Keke also bared her bump during a doctor's office skit during her appearance on SNL.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Sweater Weather

The actress bundled up her baby bump in in a white knitted sweater and silver jacket while starring in a SNL digital short with SZA.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Live From New York

Keke closed out her appearance on SNL in a cropped navy number that showed off her baby belly.

Instagram / Darius Jackson
Comfy and Cozy

In a photo posted on boyfriend Darius Jackson's Instagram Story, Keke looked comfy and cozy in a brown sweater dress during a dinner date. 

