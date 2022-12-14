2023 Independent Spirit Awards: See the Complete List of TV Nominees

Watch : Sheryl Lee Ralph LOVES Abbott Elementary Star Quinta Brunson

During awards season, there's always room for some independent thinkers.

On Dec. 13, Film Independent announced the television nominees for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards. Presented by Billions star Asia Kate Dillon, the Independent Spirit Awards revealed their nominees in five television categories "recognizing uniqueness of vision, innovation and boldness."

The film nominations for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards can be found here.

Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Station Eleven led the way on the television side with three nominations each.

The haul continued the impressive awards season run of Abbott, which earned acting nominations for Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, though it missed out on a Best New Scripted Series nomination. The ABC comedy also earned five Golden Globes nominations on Dec. 12 and led the Critics' Choice Awards nominations on Dec. 6.

The Bear earned acting nominations for Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach—as well as a nomination for Best New Scripted Series—though the show's star Jeremy Allen White was suspiciously snubbed in the Lead Performance category.