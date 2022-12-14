30 Gifts for People on the Go Who Are Too Busy To Tell You What They Want for the Holidays

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Still shopping for holiday gifts? We all have those hard-to-shop-for people on our lists for Christmas and Hanukkah. The busiest people can be tough to shop for, but we all appreciate some useful products that make our lives easier, right? If you're shopping for someone who works all the time, socializes a lot, or travels on a regular basis, they may be too busy to think about a present they want for the holidays, let alone actually having time to tell you about their pick.
If you're stumped, there's no need to worry. Here are some presents for people who are always on the go that they will love to receive.
Gifts for People on the Go
Lay-n-Go Cosmo Drawstring Makeup Organizer
If you don't want to waste time looking for your makeup and skincare products, you need one of these Lay-n-Go Drawstring Makeup Organizers. This is a practical essential, which comes in 32 colors and 4 sizes. It has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iWALK Small Portable Charger 4500mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank
No one wants a dead phone battery. A portable charger is an absolute must. This one is incredibly compact, yet powerful. It comes in a few colors and has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BrüMate Toddy XL-100% Leak Proof Insulated Coffee Mug with Handle & Lid
Keep your drink at its intended temperature with one of these leak-proof travel mugs, which is available in three sizes and a ton of colors. It has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Boao 2 Pack Foldable Travel Mirror Hair Brushes
Make sure you always have one of these foldable brushes with your for a quick touch-up. It even has an attached mirror. There are a few colors to choose from. These brushes have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
180s Women's Vail Faux Fur Ear Muffs
Keep your ears warm without messing up your hair. I've had these for three years and I will never go a winter without them. They're an absolute staple and they make a huge difference for me in frigid temperatures.
Silky Toes Women's Foldable Portable Travel Ballet Flat Roll Up Slipper Shoes
Sometimes you just need a break from your heels. These fold-up flats can fit in a small bag and they're a must-have for a long day (or night). These are also a great party favor for a wedding, girls trip, or bachelorette party. They come in a ton of colors and have 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint- 96 Total
No matter how dignified I try to be when I eat, I always manage to get food stuck in my teeth. And as a person who talks a lot, I really don't want everyone I encounter to see food in my teeth. That's why I take this mini travel toothbrushes everywhere I go. They are just what I need to avoid embarrassing moments and there's a little pick on the end of each brush to get those bites that are stuck between your teeth.
These disposable toothbrushes have 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Esky Wireless RF Item Locator, 1 Transmitter with 4 Receivers
If you misplace your keys all the time, this may be the solution that you need. This 4-in-1 wireless item locator is so simple to use and saves you some time looking for your belongings. You can even put one on of these in your wallet or on a pet's collar.
This product has 6,700+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I was skeptical about these working because they were priced so reasonably. I'm shocked. They work great, good clear beeping sound from the fob. Remote is light weight and easy to store. I'm impressed and will be buying as gifts for some of my family members at Christmas."
Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
When you sweat, you may want to blot your face, but sometimes that messes up your makeup. You also need to throw each blotting sheet away when you use it, which can add up to a pretty penny if you're always dabbing a sweaty forehead. The Revlon Volcanic Face Roller has 31,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
It's reusable and it is just so simple to use. Simply roll over any greasy areas and you'll be shine-free. If you really want to see how good this product is, just roll one side of your face at first so you can compare and contrast it with the other. You will absolutely see the difference.
Hyperice Venom Go - Advanced Heat + Vibration Wearable
I just got one of these and I'm obsessed. You put the adhesive pad on your skin. The heated massage device attaches to that pad and you never have to hold it in place. It stays put to give you the relief you need.
HoMedics Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat for Full, Upper, and Lower Back, Deep Kneading Massager, Fits Most Chairs for Home or Office Use
This heated massage cushion is perfect for home or the office. If you love to multi-task, this is just what you need.
Therabody Theragun Mini - Handheld Electric Massage Gun - Compact Muscle and Deep Tissue Treatment for Any Athlete On The Go
This handheld massage gun adds in muscle therapy and relaxation. Don't let the word "mini" fool you. This ultra-compact device is incredibly powerful. You'll want to keep this in your gym bag, for sure. It has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bestland Hair Finishing Stick
This hair finishing stick is a must-have to get a sleek look, tame baby hairs, and address frizz. It takes your bun or ponytail to the next level. It's so simple and easy to use. It has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This actually smooths the baby hairs on my head down and keeps them down. This is second one I have bought, absolutely worth it."
Another shopper insisted, "RUN DON'T WALK TO BUY THIS HAIR STICK!! I have the frizziest hair known to man and when I used this stick, I kept the frizz and the fly-always down and made my hair so smooth!! Love this product!"
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Style and dry your hair with this heated brush from Revlon, which has 263,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
You get what you pay for with this Dyson hair dryer, which helps you style your hair quickly and effectively while minimizing heat damage. It has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 28.1K+ Sephora Loves.
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
These are my favorite earbuds. They stay in my ears no matter what I'm doing. The sound quality is crisp and clear. The battery life is amazing, and I cannot get through my day without them. Amazon has these in three colors and they have 51,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
If you have trouble making time for the gym, it may be time to invest in an under desk treadmill. This one folds up for easy storage and it has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights, Touch Screen and 3X/2X/1X Magnification, Two Power Supply Modes Make Up Mirror
This mirror is just what you need whether you're getting ready at home or traveling since it's lightweight and easy to fold. It has LED lights, which can be powered through batteries or through a cord. It has three different magnification settings and it comes in a few colors. It has 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Tamera Mowry included it in her list of Amazon holiday gift picks. Bethenny Frankel recommended it too.
Shinery Radiance Wash, Jewelry Cleaner
This product was on Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2022. This hand soap cleanses your hands and cleans your jewelry at the same time. No more taking off your rings when you wash your hands or setting time aside to break out a jewelry cleaner. This product does it all at once.
Did You Feed the Dog? Mountable Tracker Device
Don't stress out trying to remember if you fed your pet. This is the helpful reminder that you need. This also comes through for people with roommates or those who share pet responsibilities with a family member. This is a great way to keep track of your pet's feeding schedule. It has 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This simple reminder also comes with additional phrases:
- Did You Brush Your Teeth?
- Did You Feed The Cat?
- Did You Feed The Fish?
- Did You Medicate The Dog?
- Did You Take Your Pills?
OMYSTYLE Purse Organizer Insert for Handbags
Keep your bag organized with this convenient insert with a bunch of pockets. If you're someone who likes to switch up their bags a lot, keeping everything in this insert makes that change-up even quicker. This item comes in eight sizes and 14 colors. It has 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This is the second one I bought and I will never not have one. It helps keep the inside of your purse organized and clean and there is many colors you can pick from! Every lady that sees me with mine always asks where I bought it and I tell them Amazon!"
Xpand No Tie Shoelaces System with Elastic Laces- One Size Fits All Adult and Kids Shoes
Turn any lace-up shoes into slip-ons with these elastic laces. You will never have to tie your shoes again. There are 20+ colors to choose from and using these are a great way to avoid contact with germs and bacteria. These elastic laces have 17,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper reviewed, "I've had several pairs of these laces, and now I order a pair whenever I buy a new pair of shoes. They're comfortable and durable. They make slipping shoes on and off simple. And I really like the clean look they provide."
Clipa2- The Instant Bag Hanger Collection
Stop putting your handbag on the ground. Instead use this clip to create a bag hanger everywhere you go. It's great for a bathroom stall without a hook or a table at a restaurant. It can hold up to 33 pounds and it has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "This clip is amazing. It really is awesome, it only needs such a small space to grip onto and there is literally always something you'll be able to clip it to. It's sturdy and well made. I love mine and I'm getting more to use as stocking stuffers this season."
Ivyu Pocket Scrunchies with Zipper Stash Scrunchy Hair Ties- Set of 6
You can never have too many hair ties, right? These scrunchies pull your hair back and they have a hidden, zip-up pocket to store your small essentials. These scrunchie six-packs come in 11 colors and have 3,400+ 5-star reviews.
Tile Thin Bluetooth Tracker, Wallet Finder and Item Locator
This Tile tracker is shaped like a credit card. Put this in your wallet, so you never have to search for it again. It has 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel 3 Pack
These hair towels keep your strands out of your face and they help your locks dry quickly. There are six colorways to choose from. This product has 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Still shopping? Check out these tech gift ideas.