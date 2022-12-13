The Fates of Sanditon, Warrior Nun, Step Up and Many More Revealed

Will your TV favorites make it into the New Year? Find out what's been renewed and canceled here.

Holiday season? More like cancelation season.

With 2022 coming to an end, networks and streamers are making difficult calls regarding their TV lineups. And so, we're sad to report that some of our TV favorites will not return for new episodes in the New Year.

For starters, HBO and HBO Max have collectively scrapped Love Life, The Nevers, Minx, Legendary, Los Espookys and Fboy Island eight months after its parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery Inc. Fans have since expressed their frustration with this cancelation streak, with one user writing on Twitter, "Not only is it cruel for HBO Max to cancel these quality shows with solid fanbases, it's straight up disrespectful to ALSO remove them from the platform. Art deserves to exist, to be seen, and, for TV shows, to have a home where people can revisit something that brings them joy."

Starz has also shaken up its scheduling, as the network canceled both Step Up and Dangerous Liaisons this week.

Fans of PBS Masterpiece's Sanditon should also brace themselves for a goodbye, since the planned third season will now be the period piece's last installment. Netflix's Warrior Nun also faced an untimely end, with the series being chopped by the streamer just a month after its season two premiere.

Netflix
Canceled: Warrior Nun (Netflix)

Just a month after its season two debut, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun.

PBS
Ending: Sanditon (PBS Masterpiece)

Prepare for one last trip to Sanditon, as the British drama will end with season three.

Getty Images
Canceled: Step Up (Starz)

Step Up's third season, which saw Christina Milian taking over the role of Collette from the late Naya Rivera, will be its last on Starz.

NBC
Renewed: Quantum Leap (NBC)

NBC is leaping into a new season of the Quantum Leap reboot.

HBO
Canceled: The Nevers (HBO)

The Nevers has been pulled from HBO Max, confirming that the HBO series will not have a second season.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Canceled: Dangerous Liaisons (Starz)

Despite previously renewing the period drama ahead of its first season premiere, Starz has since reversed the renewal. Dangerous Liaisons is officially canceled.

HBO Max
Canceled: Love Life (HBO Max)

The love is gone at HBO Max, as the streamer has canceled Love Life.

Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski
Canceled: Minx (HBO Max)

HBO Max has canceled the sex positive comedy ahead of its planned second season.

HBO Max
Canceled: Legendary (HBO Max)

Legendary has been canceled after three seasons.

Hassen Salum/HBO Max
Canceled: Fboy Island (HBO Max)

Fboy Island will not have a third season at HBO Max.

HBO
Canceled: Los Espookys (HBO)

Los Espookys will not have a third season.

Netflix
Canceled: The Midnight Club (Netflix)

No more stories will be told at the Brightcliffe Home, as Netflix has canceled the Mike Flanagan-created drama.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Surface (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+'s psychological drama will be back with a new season.

Hulu
Renewed: Tell Me Lies (Hulu)

Tell Me Lies was renewed by Hulu on Nov. 29.

Francesca D'Angelo/HBO
Renewed: The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Pack your bags, because The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season on HBO Max.

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Ending: Hunters (Prime Video)

The hunt will end in 2023. That's right, Prime Video's Hunters series is ending in the new year.

Freeform/Vanessa Clifton, Freeform/Giovanni Rufino
Canceled: Everything's Trash (Freeform)

Everything's Trash will not have a season two on Freeform.

Netflix
Canceled: Partner Track (Netflix)

An open and shut case! Partner Track has been canceled at Netflix.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal
Renewed: The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Kelly Clarkson's syndicated talk show will run through 2025, NBCUniversal confirmed Nov. 7.

ABC
Ending: A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things is set for a fifth and final season on ABC.

Amazon
Ending: Carnival Row (Prime Video)

On Nov. 7, Prime Video announced Carnival Row will return for a second and final season Feb. 17.

Netflix
Renewed: The Watcher (Netflix)

We're sold on this news! The Watcher will have a season two on Netflix.

NETFLIX
Renewed: Monster (Netflix)

While there won't be a second season of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy will bring two more serial killer stories to life for new installments of Monster.

John Johnson/HBO
Canceled: Westworld (HBO)

After four seasons, genre-bending drama Westworld was canceled by HBO.

Netflix
Renewed: The Sandman (Netflix)

You aren't dreaming, Netflix confirmed that more episodes of The Sandman will be heading to the streamer.

Steffan Hill/Netflix
Canceled: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

Fate: The Winx Saga has been canceled after two magical seasons on Netflix.

Starz
Renewed: The Serpent Queen (Starz)

The Serpent Queen, starring Samantha Morton, has been renewed for a second season on Starz.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Content Services
Canceled: As We See It (Prime Video)

As We See It will not have a season two on Prime Video.

STARZ
Renewed: P-Valley (Starz)

P-Valley is set to hit the stage again with a third season.

Netflix
Renewed: Heartbreak High (Netflix)

Get ready for another semester, because Heartbreak High is returning for a second season.

